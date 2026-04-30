Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast Databook, 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Malaysia data center colocation market is poised for remarkable growth, expected to expand by 27.0% annually, reaching US$856.8 million by 2026. Displaying a consistent growth trajectory from 2021 to 2025 with a CAGR of 23.6%, this momentum continues, projected at 21.6% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the market is anticipated to grow from US$674.7 million in 2025 to approximately US$1.87 billion. This expansion is fueled by the escalating demand for AI and GPU workloads, rapid hyperscaler capacity buildup, and continuous adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures by enterprises.

This report offers an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the Malaysia data center colocation market, providing thorough insights into both the overall data center dynamics and the specific colocation ecosystem. It encompasses metrics like installed capacity, leased capacity, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, colocation pricing, and workload segmentation focusing on both AI and non-AI demands.

In addition, the report delves into capacity pipeline metrics covering operational, under-construction, and planned stages, alongside operational efficiency factors such as PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy factor. Financial and investment metrics featured include capex per megawatt, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot. These insights collectively depict the market structure, demand dynamics, and infrastructure investment trends throughout the Malaysian colocation ecosystem.

Report Scope:

The report delivers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the Malaysia data center colocation market, encompassing market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics. It covers service types, facility architectures, customer segments, end-use sectors, and capacity pipeline stages.

Malaysia Data Center Market Overview:

Total Data Center Market Revenue

Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)

Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)

Malaysia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast:

Total Installed Capacity

Total Leased Capacity

Net Annual Absorption

Vacancy Rate

Total Colocation Market Revenue

Malaysia Colocation Market by Service Type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Malaysia Colocation Market by Facility Architecture:

Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers

Edge Colocation Data Centers

Malaysia Colocation Market by Customer Segment:

Hyperscalers

Large Enterprises

Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses

Government / Public Sector

Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market:

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Malaysia Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market:

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Malaysia Colocation Market by End-Use Sector:

Information Technology and IT Enabled Services

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom

Retail

Media, Gaming, and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Malaysia Data Center Capacity Pipeline:

Total Operational Capacity

Total Capacity under Construction

Planned and Announced Capacity

Malaysia Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics:

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Energy Reuse Factor

Renewable Energy Factor

Cooling System Efficiency

Average Rack Power Density

Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density

Malaysia Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics:

Capital Expenditure per MW

Land Acquisition Cost per Acre

Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year

Average Electricity Rate

Electricity Cost per kW per Month

Colocation Price per kW per Month

Wholesale Price per MW per Month

Revenue per Square Foot

Reasons to Buy:

Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem. AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.

Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements. Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models, facility architecture, customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.

Evaluate demand across service models, facility architecture, customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution. Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities.

Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $856.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1870 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Malaysia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rvvuo

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