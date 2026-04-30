Indonesia Data Center Colocation Databook 2026: Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and Performance Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Indonesia data center colocation market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth. Projected to expand by 29.5% annually, the market is expected to reach US$1.06 billion by 2026. From 2021 to 2025, it has sustained a robust CAGR of 25.9%, projected to remain strong at 23.7% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the market is anticipated to grow from US$821.9 million in 2025 to approximately US$2.49 billion. This growth is largely driven by increased demand for AI and GPU workloads, hyperscaler capacity expansions, and continued enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures.

This comprehensive report provides a structured analysis of the US data center colocation market, offering insights into overall data center and colocation trends. It covers metrics such as installed and leased capacity, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, and colocation pricing across AI and non-AI demand.

The report delves into capacity pipeline metrics, covering operational, under-construction, and planned stages. It also examines operational efficiency indicators like PUE, rack power density, renewable energy factors, and financial metrics including capex per MW, electricity costs, and revenue per square foot, offering an in-depth view of demand dynamics and investment trends within the colocation ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends, with clear visibility into colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem. AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements.

Assess the divergence between AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics, enabling evaluation of next-generation infrastructure requirements. Granular Demand Segmentation: Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution.

Evaluate demand across service models (retail vs. wholesale), facility architecture (core/metro vs. edge), customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete view of market distribution. Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities.

Track operational, under-construction, and planned capacity to identify supply additions, demand-supply gaps, and future growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key efficiency and investment metrics including Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack density, energy efficiency, capital and operating costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to support strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Indonesia



Report Scope

This report offers a thorough, data-driven analysis of the Indonesia data center colocation market, encompassing market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across various service types, architectures, customer segments, and capacity pipeline stages.

Indonesia Data Center Market Overview

Total Data Center Market Revenue

Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)

Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)

Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast

Total Installed Capacity

Total Leased Capacity

Net Annual Absorption

Vacancy Rate

Total Colocation Market Revenue

Indonesia Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Indonesia Colocation Market by Facility Architecture

Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers

Edge Colocation Data Centers

Indonesia Colocation Market by Customer Segment

Hyperscalers

Large Enterprises

Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses

Government / Public Sector

Indonesia Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Indonesia Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Indonesia Colocation Market by End-Use Sector

Information Technology and IT Enabled Services

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom

Retail

Media, Gaming and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Indonesia Data Center Capacity Pipeline

Total Operational Capacity

Total Capacity under Construction

Planned and Announced Capacity

Indonesia Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Energy Reuse Factor

Renewable Energy Factor

Cooling System Efficiency

Average Rack Power Density

Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density

Indonesia Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics

Capital Expenditure per MW

Land Acquisition Cost per Acre

Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year

Average Electricity Rate

Electricity Cost per kW per Month

Colocation Price per kW per Month

Wholesale Price per MW per Month

Revenue per Square Foot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6d89qv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment