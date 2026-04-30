Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES
30 APRIL 2026

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 29 April 2026 the Company purchased for cancellation 3,079,170 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 66.23p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 350,298,486 ordinary shares of 1p with 350,298,486 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 350,298,486 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100


GlobeNewswire

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