BYDFi Reviews 6th Anniversary with Prediction Market Launch

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto exchange BYDFi is approaching the close of its month-long 6th anniversary season, marking a new checkpoint in its six-year journey. The campaign has attracted more than 21,000 participants, with more than 560,000 USDT in rewards unlocked, reflecting continued engagement across BYDFi’s global user base. During the anniversary season, BYDFi also launched Onchain Prediction, adding a new update to BYDFi’s broader roadmap.





A 6th Anniversary Season Shaped by Users and Long-Term Trust

BYDFi’s 6th anniversary campaign gave new and existing users more ways to participate through onboarding rewards, trading activities, referral participation, social engagement, and community-driven events. For BYDFi, the anniversary season is also a moment to look beyond campaign participation alone.

Since 2020, BYDFi has grown from early trading services into a broader trading ecosystem spanning spot trading, perpetual contracts, copy trading, automated trading bots, TradFi trading, BYDFi Card, and its integrated onchain trading module. BYDFi has also expanded global visibility through its multi-year partnership with Newcastle United.

That long-term arc is reflected in user behavior. One of BYDFi’s earliest users, an independent trader from Southeast Asia who registered on March 29, 2020, remains active on BYDFi today, showing how useful product access, clear standards, and continued product improvement support long-term trust.

A New Onchain Step with Prediction Market

As part of BYDFi’s anniversary-season updates, BYDFi has launched Onchain Prediction, allowing users to participate in event-based markets by selecting outcomes such as Yes or No across topics including crypto price movements, market trends, sports, macro themes, and other global events.

Onchain Prediction allows users to review market data and odds, place predictions, manage positions while markets remain open, and buy or sell outcome shares before settlement. Finalized outcomes determine how settled positions can be claimed or redeemed. Availability may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to applicable terms and local regulations.

Six Years In, Building with Reliability

As BYDFi’s 6th anniversary season approaches its close, BYDFi is using this milestone to turn community participation, product feedback, and changing market behavior into clearer development priorities. Built for Reliability is reflected in how BYDFi turns user needs into steady product execution over time.

Michael, Co-Founder & CEO of BYDFi, said:



“BYDFi’s 6th anniversary has shown us that users are looking for tools that feel practical, understandable, and dependable as the market changes. For BYDFi, the next step is to keep listening, keep building, and keep improving the trading experience with reliability at the center.”



About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries and regions. BYDFi is Newcastle United’s Exclusive Official Crypto Exchange Partner and is listed by Forbes Advisor Canada among the best crypto exchanges in Canada for 2026.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

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