Denmark Data Center Colocation Databook 2026: Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Financial Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Denmark data center colocation market is set for significant growth, expecting an annual increase of 20.0% to reach approximately US$565.1 million by 2026. This market has shown a steady upward trajectory between 2021 and 2025, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. Looking forward, the market is projected to maintain robust growth from 2026 to 2030, with a CAGR of 14.7%, reaching an estimated US$979.1 million by 2030. Key drivers of this growth include the rising demand for AI and GPU workloads, expanded hyperscaler capacities, and ongoing enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures.

This report presents a data-driven analysis of the Denmark data center colocation market, covering market size, capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across service types, facility architectures, customer segments, end-use sectors, and capacity pipeline stages.

The report includes capacity pipeline metrics across operational, under-construction, and planned stages, along with operational efficiency indicators such as power usage effectiveness (PUE), rack power density, and renewable energy factors. Financial and investment metrics, including capital expenditure per megawatt (MW), electricity costs, and revenue per square foot, are also covered. These insights collectively offer a comprehensive view of market structure, demand dynamics, and infrastructure investment trends in the Denmark colocation ecosystem.

The research utilizes industry best practices, leveraging a proprietary analytics platform to deliver unbiased analysis and a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends for insights into the colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem.

Analyze installed and leased capacity, net absorption, vacancy rates, and revenue trends for insights into the colocation's role within the broader data center ecosystem. AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Evaluate AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics.

Evaluate AI-driven and conventional colocation demand through dedicated capacity and revenue metrics. Granular Demand Segmentation: Review demand across service models, facility architecture, customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete market view.

Review demand across service models, facility architecture, customer segments, and multiple end-use sectors for a complete market view. Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Monitor operational, under-construction, and planned capacities to identify supply additions and growth opportunities.

Monitor operational, under-construction, and planned capacities to identify supply additions and growth opportunities. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Access key metrics including PUE, rack density, energy efficiency, costs, pricing, and revenue benchmarks to inform strategic and investment decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $565.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $979.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Denmark



Report Scope

Denmark Data Center Market Overview

Total Data Center Market Revenue

Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)

Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)

Denmark Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast

Total Installed Capacity

Total Leased Capacity

Net Annual Absorption

Vacancy Rate

Total Colocation Market Revenue

Denmark Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Denmark Colocation Market by Facility Architecture

Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers

Edge Colocation Data Centers

Denmark Colocation Market by Customer Segment

Hyperscalers

Large Enterprises

Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses

Government / Public Sector

Denmark Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Denmark Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Denmark Colocation Market by End-Use Sector

Information Technology and IT Enabled Services

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom

Retail

Media, Gaming and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Denmark Data Center Capacity Pipeline

Total Operational Capacity

Total Capacity under Construction

Planned and Announced Capacity

Denmark Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Energy Reuse Factor

Renewable Energy Factor

Cooling System Efficiency

Average Rack Power Density

Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density

Denmark Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics

Capital Expenditure per MW

Land Acquisition Cost per Acre

Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year

Average Electricity Rate

Electricity Cost per kW per Month

Colocation Price per kW per Month

Wholesale Price per MW per Month

Revenue per Square Foot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jx1j9

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