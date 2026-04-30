Canada Data Center Colocation Market Databook 2026: Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and Performance Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Canada data center colocation market is poised for substantial growth, with an annual increase of 16.5% projected to reach USD 4.22 billion by 2026. The market has shown consistent expansion from 2021 to 2025, maintaining a CAGR of 16.1%. This momentum is expected to continue with an anticipated growth rate of 12.0% from 2026 to 2030.

By the close of 2030, market expansion is projected to rise from USD 3.62 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 6.64 billion. This surge is attributed to the increasing demand for AI and GPU workloads, the acceleration of hyperscaler capacity build-outs, and sustained enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Hyperscale Demand Concentrates in Toronto and Montreal

In 2025, significant hyperscale leasing activity is observed in Toronto and Montreal, Canada's primary colocation markets. Cloud regions announced or expanded by Microsoft, Google, and AWS in Canada drive demand for adjacent wholesale colocation capacity, benefiting Cologix and Equinix, who are constructing new phases.

Domestic demand is supported by Canadian data sovereignty requirements, particularly for federal government workloads and financial services. Accelerating Canadian cloud adoption among enterprises fuels local hyperscale infrastructure investment.

Toronto is expected to experience supply constraints similar to major US markets, whereas Montreal's lower power costs, powered by hydroelectric energy, make it attractive for latency-tolerant workloads.

Hydroelectric Power Advantage Attracts Energy-Intensive Workloads

Montreal's access to cost-effective, low-carbon hydroelectric power from Hydro-Quebec positions it as a preferred AI training and HPC operation location seeking clean energy. In 2025, multiple AI compute operators sign power agreements in the province.

ESG commitments from hyperscalers and AI companies align with Quebec's renewable energy advantage. Montreal's power costs remain among the lowest in North America's colocation markets.

As demand grows, incremental AI and HPC workloads head to Quebec, although Hydro-Quebec's capacity constraints may limit large-scale expansions.

Federal Government Drives Domestic Colo Demand

The Government of Canada is accelerating its cloud and data center consolidation program, directing federal workloads toward compliant domestic colocation and cloud infrastructure. Shared Services Canada rolls out procurement activities in 2025, targeting colocation providers with federal security clearances.

Canadian data sovereignty legislation and national security considerations necessitate federal data to remain within Canadian borders, insulating domestic colocation demand from competitive pressures.

Government-aligned colocation revenue is expected to increase steadily, with providers investing in federal compliance certifications securing long-term anchor tenants.

Competitive Landscape

Current State of the Market

The colo market in Canada is concentrated in Toronto and Montreal, with Vancouver serving as a smaller tertiary market. Relative to the US, competitive intensity is moderate. Toronto faces tightened vacancy due to hyperscale demand absorption, while Montreal enjoys cost advantages despite its smaller enterprise base.

Key Players and New Entrants

Cologix is the largest domestic colocation operator by the number of Canadian facilities, with Equinix operating in Toronto and Vancouver. Allied REIT maintains data center assets in Toronto, and Rogers Communications serves enterprise clients through its data center operations. Digital Realty has a growing presence in Canada.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In 2025, Cologix announced expansion phases in Montreal to meet hyperscale demand, while Equinix completed incremental capacity additions in Toronto. As the Canadian market experiences tightening supply in Toronto and growing demand in Montreal, cross-border operators are likely to increase Canadian investments to offer data sovereignty-compliant alternatives to US-only deployments.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid Access and Energy Mix

Grid quality varies by province. Ontario relies on a mixed grid with nuclear and renewables, leading to moderate power costs. Quebec's structural advantage lies in its low-cost hydroelectric power, accounting for over 95% of provincial generation, with British Columbia offering clean hydro power for Vancouver-based operations. Ontario's grid access faces challenges as substantial power requests lead to extended approval timelines.

Government Policy and Data Localization

Canadian legislation, including PIPEDA and Quebec's Law 25 (enforced in 2025), establishes data residency requirements for Canadian residents' personal data. Federal initiatives mandate domestic data hosting for sensitive workloads, effectively enforcing data localization through procurement policies without a formal law.

Barriers to Expansion

Ontario's power availability and demand concentration in two primary markets hinder diversification. There is a constraint in skilled labor for construction and technical operations relative to demand. Rising land costs in Toronto mirror increasing data center demand.

Canada's colo market is shaped by a combination of data sovereignty-driven domestic demand and Quebec's competitive advantage of cost-effective renewable energy. Toronto faces short-term supply constraints due to hyperscale expansion, while Montreal's energy profile supports AI and compute-intensive workload growth. Operators with federal compliance credentials and Quebec power access hold unique positions. The market's concentrated structure means high entry barriers, but demand from hyperscalers and the federal government provides reliable growth prospects for established players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Canada



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