Brazil Data Center Colocation Market Databook Report 2026: Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and Performance Metrics 2021-2025 & 2026-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Brazil data center colocation market is anticipated to witness significant growth, projected to rise by 22.5% annually to reach approximately US$1.72 billion by 2026. From 2021 to 2025, the market consistently expanded with a CAGR of 20.2%, and the robust momentum is expected to continue, showing a growth rate of 17.1% from 2026 to 2030. By the close of 2030, market forecasts suggest an expansion to about US$3.24 billion, spurred by increased AI and GPU workload demand, hyperscaler capacity expansion, and ongoing enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of Brazil's data center colocation market, focusing on capacity trends, revenue forecasts, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and investment metrics. As the market evolves, it will continue to shape opportunities and challenges for stakeholders, emphasizing the need for strategic energy solutions and regulatory compliance in sustaining growth and competitive advantage.

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Sao Paulo as Latin America's Primary Hyperscale Colo Hub

Sao Paulo is solidifying its position as the leading data center market in Latin America, supported by major cloud providers like AWS, Google, and Microsoft. Demand for wholesale colocation is driving capacity expansion, with operators like Equinix, Ascenty, and Odata at the forefront.

The city's large population, burgeoning digital economy, and concentrated financial services sector create a strong demand base, with latency-sensitive services necessitating local infrastructure over Miami alternatives.

However, rising costs and limited resources in Sao Paulo may shift overflow demand to Rio de Janeiro and other secondary markets, although these areas lack the connectivity density of Sao Paulo.

LGPD Enforcement Driving Domestic Demand

Compliance with Brazil's Lei Geral de Protecao de Dados (LGPD) is prompting investments in domestic colocation infrastructure, particularly across financial, healthcare, and governmental sectors looking for LGPD-compliant hosting solutions.

Heightened enforcement by the ANPD has amplified compliance awareness, leading regulated sectors to reassess cross-border data transfers and bolster local colocation capabilities.

Challenges in Energy Costs and Grid Access

Despite Brazil's high share of renewable energy production, colocation developers in Sao Paulo face hurdles in securing cost-effective and reliable power, with energy tariffs on the rise and grid connection delays affecting capacity development timelines.

Operators are investing in renewable energy solutions and battery storage to mitigate these challenges, emphasizing the importance of energy security and reliability.

Competitive Landscape

Market Dynamics

With Sao Paulo accounting for the bulk of Brazil's colocation capacity, the industry faces supply chain and infrastructure challenges. Demand surpasses supply, particularly from hyperscalers and enterprise clients.

Key Players and Strategic Movements

Ascenty, Equinix, and Odata are major players, actively expanding their campus footprints. Scala Data Centers is focusing on hyperscale developments, while local providers like Tivit and Locaweb are key to the mid-market enterprise segment.

Recent market activities include Ascenty's expansion phases for hyperscale clients, Scala's ongoing developments, and Equinix's capacity enhancements in Sao Paulo. Competitive dynamics are intensifying as international operators expand.

Infrastructure & Regulatory Environment

Power Grid and Government Initiatives

Brazil's reliance on renewable sources, mainly hydroelectric, presents challenges due to grid congestion and pricing volatility. Operators are engaging in initiatives like solar generation to secure power scalability.

The regulatory landscape centers around LGPD, with the government advocating for using domestic data infrastructure for federal initiatives. Discussions on stricter data localization regulations for critical sectors are ongoing.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Brazil



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