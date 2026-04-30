Asia-Pacific B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Report 2026: Market to Reach $157.3 Billion by 2030 - 45+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B BNPL payments in the region are expected to grow by 25.5% on an annual basis to reach US$67.5 billion in 2025. Asia-Pacific B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the region remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 17.7% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$157.3 billion by 2030.





Asia-Pacific is the world's largest BNPL region, B2B BNPL is the fastest-growing segment within this total, driven by platform-embedded models in India and China, accounting software integration in Australia, payment term reform in Japan, and ASEAN payment linkage in Southeast Asia. The region's B2B BNPL market is characterised by dramatic structural diversity across sub-markets.



Australia and New Zealand operate in mature regulatory environments analogous to Europe; Japan is driven by qualified invoice infrastructure and payment term reform legislation; India is characterised by the Account Aggregator framework and UPI-linked credit expansion; China by platform-dominated ecosystems; and Southeast Asia by ASEAN payment interoperability and high mobile money penetration. Common across all sub-markets is the transition from relationship-based informal trade credit which has historically funded the majority of B2B commerce in Asia to algorithmic, digital-first B2B BNPL.

Competitive intensity varies dramatically by sub-market. Australia's B2B BNPL market is competitive among domestic providers and facing major bank entry. India's market is dominated by platform ecosystems with high entry barriers. Japan's market is at an early stage with limited specialist competition. Southeast Asia is consolidating through M&A as providers seek scale. China's market is concentrated among platform-affiliated providers with regulatory barriers to independent entry.

Super App and Platform Ecosystems Dominate Southeast Asia B2B BNPL Distribution

Southeast Asia's B2B BNPL market is dominated by platform ecosystems, with super apps including Grab (PayLater), Gojek (embedded financial services), and e-commerce platforms embedding B2B payment terms within existing merchant relationships. Kredivo Southeast Asia's leading B2B BNPL provider expanded into Thailand through a regional fintech acquisition in May 2024, demonstrating the consolidation-through-acquisition strategy that is becoming standard in the region's developing markets.

Southeast Asia's mobile-first commerce environment where the majority of B2B transactions are conducted through mobile applications rather than desktop procurement portals makes super app distribution more effective than the API-first B2B marketplace integrations that dominate in Europe and North America. Providers that secure preferred partnerships with regional super apps access millions of merchant relationships without requiring separate merchant acquisition.

B2B BNPL penetration in Southeast Asia will deepen in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines over the next 2-4 years as OJK licensing (Indonesia), SBV digital lending frameworks (Vietnam), and BSP fintech regulations (Philippines) create clearer operating environments. Indonesia with over 60 million MSMEs represents the region's largest addressable B2B BNPL market.

Key Players and New Entrants

OfBusiness (India): India's leading integrated B2B marketplace and BNPL provider, using combined marketplace transaction data and Account Aggregator financial data to underwrite B2B credit for manufacturing and construction input categories.

India's leading integrated B2B marketplace and BNPL provider, using combined marketplace transaction data and Account Aggregator financial data to underwrite B2B credit for manufacturing and construction input categories. Funding Societies/Modalku (Singapore/Indonesia): The leading SME lending platform in Southeast Asia. Funding Societies raised a further $25 million in December 2024, with operations across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The leading SME lending platform in Southeast Asia. Funding Societies raised a further $25 million in December 2024, with operations across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Butn (Australia): The ASX-listed B2B BNPL provider with Xero accounting software integration, representing the most advanced accounting platform-embedded B2B BNPL model in the region.

The ASX-listed B2B BNPL provider with Xero accounting software integration, representing the most advanced accounting platform-embedded B2B BNPL model in the region. Kredivo (Indonesia/Southeast Asia): The leading consumer-turned-B2B BNPL provider in Indonesia, which acquired a regional fintech platform in Thailand in May 2024 to scale its B2B services across Southeast Asia as part of a regional consolidation strategy.

The leading consumer-turned-B2B BNPL provider in Indonesia, which acquired a regional fintech platform in Thailand in May 2024 to scale its B2B services across Southeast Asia as part of a regional consolidation strategy. Ant Group's Mybank and JD Finance (China): The two dominant B2B supply chain finance platforms in China, operating within their respective platform ecosystems and holding banking licences following the 2021 regulatory restructuring that required all at-scale fintech lenders to obtain appropriate licensing.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Kredivo acquired a regional fintech platform in Thailand to expand its B2B BNPL services in Southeast Asia the most significant regional consolidation transaction in Southeast Asian B2B BNPL and a signal that platform-scale providers are pursuing geographic expansion through acquisition rather than organic market entry.

Funding Societies raised $25 million in December 2024 from new and existing investors to expand its SME financing capabilities and cross-border trade finance across its five Southeast Asian markets, building on its February 2022 Series C+ of $144 million.

Australia's Treasury Laws Amendment (Responsible Buy Now Pay Later and Other Measures) Act passed in 2024, establishing the consumer BNPL regulatory framework and explicitly directing ASIC to monitor SME BNPL practices providing regulatory clarity that is attracting institutional capital to the Australian B2B BNPL sector.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 10 Reports, Covering 290 Tables and 320 Figures

Asia-Pacific B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Australia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

China B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

India B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Indonesia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Japan B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Malaysia B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Philippines B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

Taiwan B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

South Korea B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2021-2030) Databook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvwenp

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