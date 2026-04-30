Northwestern Medicine Opens $15 Million Center Expanding Advanced Gastrointestinal Care to Suburban Chicago

WINFIELD, Ill., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwestern Medicine is expanding access to highly specialized digestive health services with the opening of the new Center for Advanced Endoscopy at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. Supported by a $15 million investment, the center offers some of the most advanced gastrointestinal (GI) procedures available in the United States, bringing world-class endoscopic care to patients across the Chicago region and beyond.

The Center for Advanced Endoscopy marks a key milestone in Northwestern Medicine’s broader effort to bring advanced, academically driven care closer to home for patients across the health system’s 11 hospitals.

“Combining the convenience of community‑based care with the expertise of a major academic medical center, this opening is a significant leap forward in our commitment to deliver complex care directly to the communities we serve,” said Ken Hedley, president of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. “Local patients now have access to the most advanced endoscopic procedures right here in the western suburbs, without the added burden of traveling far from home.”

With an emphasis on innovation and cutting-edge research, the Center for Advanced Endoscopy is anchored by physicians who are leaders in their field, prominent researchers, and pioneers of endoscopic techniques used worldwide. As one of only a few stand-alone advanced endoscopy sites in the U.S., the center is expected to draw patients not only from the Chicago-area, but also individuals from around the globe seeking treatment for the most complex gastrointestinal conditions.

“These physicians are some of the most recognized and respected interventional endoscopists in the world,” said Hedley. “They’re changing how and where this level of care is delivered and putting Central DuPage Hospital on the map as a leader for complex GI care, research and innovation.”

A Global Destination for Advanced Endoscopy

Led by Amrita Sethi, MD, an internationally renowned endoscopist and the center’s new medical director, the Center for Advanced Endoscopy features minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic options for complex GI, pancreatic, biliary, metabolic and early-stage cancer conditions. Patients will benefit from clinical expertise and technologies that offer faster diagnosis, improved outcomes, reduced recovery times and often eliminate the need for surgery.

“Our vision is to make Central DuPage Hospital a destination for advanced GI care, not just for this region, but nationally and globally,” said Dr. Sethi, who is also medical director of innovation and training for the Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Institute. “We are bringing innovative therapies, minimally invasive diagnostics, clinical research, medical training and comprehensive patient support together under one roof.”

Spanning 20,000 square feet, the center features next-generation technologies, including advanced imaging, flexible robotics, AI-enabled diagnostics and a planned hybrid OR with GI and interventional radiology (IR) capabilities. Patients will have consultations, diagnostics, treatments, and follow-up care all in the same location from a comprehensive team that includes physicians, nurses, technicians, advanced practice providers, nurse navigators and fellows. The center offers comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic services for a wide range of gastrointestinal conditions, including:

Complex pancreaticobiliary endoscopy

Interventional endoscopic ultrasound

Endoscopic antireflux therapies

Endobariatric and metabolic endoscopy

Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), endoscopic submucosal dissection (EMD) and third-space endoscopy (all POEMs)

Endoscopic therapy for Barrett’s esophagus and early esophageal cancer

Advanced tissue resection and closure techniques

Hybrid GI/IR/OR–supported procedures

Streamlined inpatient transfers for advanced therapeutic intervention





Bringing Advanced Care Closer to Home

The Center for Advanced Endoscopy builds upon Northwestern Medicine’s continued investment in digestive health. In 2023, the Digestive Health Institute launched a liver transplant service at Central DuPage Hospital, improving local access to advanced liver care and helping the health system achieve record transplant volumes.

“This investment underscores Northwestern Medicine’s commitment to bringing leading-edge, academically driven digestive care to more patients,” said Sri Komanduri, MD, globally recognized interventional endoscopist at the Center for Advanced Endoscopy and director of system integration for digestive health at Northwestern Medicine. “By combining top-tier talent, advanced technology, and a focus on innovation, Northwestern Medicine is setting the new standard for what GI care can look like in a community setting.”



With both patient and referring physician experience prioritized, the new center is designed to reduce the need to travel long distances to access complex procedures that diagnose early cancers, remove tumors endoscopically, and treat conditions such as GERD, obesity, and pancreatic and biliary disorders. From the first phone call through recovery and follow-up, dedicated nurse navigators guide patients through every step of their care journey, coordinating scheduling, providing timely updates, and communicating closely with referring physicians. The center also features direct physician-to-physician consultation pathways, enabling prompt review of imaging and pathology and ensuring seamless coordination so referring providers remain closely connected to their patients’ care.

“Patients should not have to choose between convenience and expertise and referring physicians should not have to sacrifice communication or continuity of care,” said Faisal Khan, MD, interventional gastroenterologist at the Center for Advanced Endoscopy. “At this center, patients receive academic-level care close with rapid access when urgent issues arise, while referring providers benefit from direct collaboration and timely clinical updates. Our goal is to serve as an extension of the referring physician’s care team and deliver the highest level of care to their patients without the added burden and stress of traveling far from home.”

Innovation, Research and Training

In addition to state-of-the-art clinical care, the Center for Advanced Endoscopy also aims to advance the science of digestive health through clinical research and professional training. The facility will host national and international training programs, support clinical trials, and foster development of new techniques and technologies.

“Active research is essential to bringing the latest advances directly to our patients,” said Dr. Sethi. “By participating in and generating new science, our patients benefit from what’s available now and what’s coming next.”

Enhancing GI Care Across Northwestern Medicine

The decision to build the center at Central DuPage Hospital reflects both community need and the hospital’s strong foundation of multidisciplinary care. While located in the western suburbs, the center’s leaders say the opening strengthens Northwestern Medicine’s Digestive Health Institute by making the highest level of GI care available to more patients.

“The western suburbs need this level of care and Central DuPage Hospital is well-equipped to offer it thanks to the robust surgical, oncology, radiology and pathology support required to treat complex cases,” said Dr. Komanduri. “The center enhances access to advanced endoscopy for patients across our health system, including those in the International Health program. It ensures that no matter how they receive care through Northwestern Medicine, patients have streamlined access to the most advanced endoscopic treatments available.”

For more information about the Center for Advanced Endoscopy at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, visit www.nm.org/cae. To make an appointment, call 630-933-4448.

About the Digestive Health Institute at Northwestern Medicine



The Digestive Health Institute at Northwestern Medicine provides comprehensive, specialized care for a full range of gastrointestinal conditions including advanced diagnostics, innovative treatments, and access to leading research and clinical trials. With multiple convenient locations, Northwestern Medicine delivers high-quality digestive care close to home. The program is ranked among the top gastroenterology and GI surgery specialty centers in the country 2025–2026 U.S. News & World Report.



CREDIT: NORTHWESTERN MEDICINE

Contact:

Megan McCann

memccann@nm.org

708-275-8583 (cell)



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