Bombardier Announces Notice of Redemption for All Outstanding 7.35% Debentures due 2026

MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption (the “Notice of Redemption”) for all of its outstanding 7.35% Debentures due 2026, in an aggregate principal amount of C$150,000,000 (the “2026 Debentures”). As set forth in the Notice of Redemption, the redemption date is June 26, 2026 (the “Redemption Date”), and the redemption price for the 2026 Debentures is C$1,023.38 per C$1,000.00 principal amount, being the Canada Yield Price (as defined in the indenture governing such 2026 Debentures) of C$1,022.57 per C$1,000.00 principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest of C$0.81 per C$1,000.00 principal amount to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. This debt redemption will be paid using cash from Bombardier’s balance sheet.

On April 30, 2026, a copy of the Notice of Redemption was issued to the record holders thereof. Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the 2026 Debentures for redemption will be made on June 26, 2026 through the facilities of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., in accordance with its applicable procedures. The name and address of the paying agent are as follows: Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 650 Boul. de Maisonneuve West, 7th Floor, Montreal, Quebec H3A 3T2, Attention: Manager, Corporate Trust Services, Tel: 514.982.7888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche

Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Bombardier

+1 514 954 1715

Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 855 7167



