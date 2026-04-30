MEXC Slashes Trading Fees by $83M; Peak Individual Savings Exceed $300,000





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world leader in zero‑fee digital asset trading, has released the interim performance data for its ongoing 0-Fee Festival . Between April 15 to April 26, the campaign helped users worldwide save over $83 million in trading fees in just 12 trading days, with average daily savings of approximately $6.92 million. The highest savings recorded by a single user exceeded $307,000. The campaign remains ongoing.

For traders, fees are more than a visible cost on individual transactions. As trading frequency increases, fees can continuously erode overall capital efficiency. By eliminating more than $83 million in frictional costs over a 12-day period, MEXC has effectively preserved client liquidity, enabling traders to deploy that capital toward additional market opportunities without suffering transaction decay. Validating the scale of this capital efficiency, a single user retained more than $307,000—demonstrating the structural necessity of 0-fee trading for high frequency and institutional volume strategies.

This magnitude of savings is directly attributed to the expanded asset coverage of the current 0-Fee Festival. By extending 0 fees access across multiple asset classes, MEXC is directly responding to users' growing demand for diversified trading opportunities. The campaign covers both Spot and Futures markets, with eligible trading pairs spanning crypto assets such as BTC and ETH , traditional commodities including gold, silver, and crude oil, as well as tokenized U.S. stocks such as NVDA, GOOGL, and TSLA. This allows traders to manage cross-asset exposure without spreading funds across multiple platforms or incurring repeated trading costs. TradFi Futures alone have already helped users save more than $15 million in trading fees.

Through a highly inclusive mechanism featuring zero fees on both buy and sell orders, no trading volume cap, and no VIP tier requirement, MEXC is building a truly cross-asset, frictionless trading ecosystem for global users.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi Zade said, "$83 million is more than a campaign milestone. It is a measurable commitment. We believe that when friction costs approach zero, everyday traders gain fairer access to market opportunities. This is what MEXC has always been working toward, and the 0-Fee Festival makes that commitment more visible."

0-Fee Festival will continue until May 13, 2026 (UTC). Users can visit the MEXC website to view the full list of eligible trading pairs and participate in the campaign.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0 fees trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b81ac108-5849-47a3-acc1-43aa5f8723b4