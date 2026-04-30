Canada–U.S. Relations Enter “Second Century” as New Commission Launches Amid Converging Economic and Security Pressures

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and shifting trade dynamics reshape North America, a new binational commission has been launched to explore the future of Canada–U.S. relations.

Co-chaired by former Canadian cabinet minister, Lisa Raitt, and former U.S. congresswoman, Jane Harman, the ￼ Commission for the Second Century of Canada-U.S. Relations will bring together senior leaders and policy experts from both countries to develop a new strategic agenda for long-term, bilateral cooperation.

The initiative, led by the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and the Centre for International Governance Innovation, launches as the two countries mark 100 years of formal diplomatic relations.

The Second Century Commission will look beyond current bilateral tensions to focus on long-term cooperation. It will examine how the two countries can strengthen cooperation in areas critical to economic resilience and national security, including trade, energy, critical minerals, defense and emerging technologies.

“Canada and the U.S. have a strong foundation of bilateral relationship. As supply chains reconfigure and emerging technologies reshape competitiveness, the benefits of strategic coordination now and in the future are unmistakable,” says Lisa Raitt.

“Recent events compel both the U.S. and Canada to act with clarity and purpose to strengthen a partnership that has long underpinned our security and prosperity. This requires not just alignment in principle, but sustained focus on shared strategic priorities,” says Jane Harman.

Over the next 18 months, the Second Century Commission will convene meetings in Ottawa, Baltimore, Montreal and Washington, alongside expert policy papers, an advisory body of former ambassadors and a youth assembly. A final report will be prepared for late 2027.

The Second Century Commission will be launched on May 1, 2026, in Washington, D.C., and on May 27, 2026, in Ottawa. A group of binational commissioners will soon be announced, to be complemented by expert outreach.

A hybrid media briefing and public lecture will take place at the Washington launch on May 1; register via email at info@secondcenturycommission.org.

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