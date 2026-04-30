EASYLONGER Unveils ES960 PRO: A Next-Generation 297Wh CPAP Battery Built for the 30 Million Americans Who Sleep With CPAP Therapy

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASYLONGER, a leading manufacturer of portable CPAP battery backup and power solutions for sleep apnea patients, recently announced the launch of the ES960 PRO, a next-generation portable power station engineered around the specific needs of CPAP users. Built with automotive-grade LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) cells, 297.6 watt-hours of usable energy, multi-port output, and pass-through UPS capability, the ES960 PRO addresses one of the most overlooked health risks faced by cpap machine users today: power loss during sleep.





A Reliability Crisis No One Talks About



For the estimated 30 million Americans diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea, missing a single night of CPAP therapy isn't a minor inconvenience — it's a measurable health risk. Studies have linked CPAP interruption to elevated blood pressure, daytime cognitive impairment, and increased cardiovascular strain. Yet most CPAP users have no plan for power outages, hurricanes, storms, RV travel, or off-grid camping. Leaving them without critical cpap backup power supply.

EASYLONGER's customer research, drawn from years of direct user interactions, reveals that a substantial share of CPAP users have experienced therapy disruption due to power loss at least 3 times one year. The ES960 PRO CPAP battery backup is built specifically to eliminate that risk.





Built for People Who Can't Afford to Lose a Night



The ES960 PRO delivers 297.6 watt-hours of usable energy through an advanced LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) battery pack — chosen for its superior safety profile and 3,000+ charge cycle lifespan, roughly 6–10 times longer than the standard NMC lithium-ion cells (typically rated for 300–500 cycles) found in most portable CPAP battery backup units on the market today. For a typical user running a ResMed AirSense 11 (13W without humidifier), this translates to approximately 17 hours of runtime per charge — over two full nights of therapy without any external power source.

The EASYLONGER ES960 PRO cpap battery backup power supply is compatible with all major CPAP brands, including ResMed (AirSense 10/11, AirMini ), Philips (DreamStation), Fisher & Paykel, and BMC Luna G3, with included DC cables for direct connection — no AC wall adapter, no extension cords snaking across the floor, no more sleeping within a few feet of an outlet just to keep therapy running. This direct DC connection bypasses the inefficient AC-to-DC conversion that wastes 25–30% of battery capacity in conventional power stations — meaning more hours of therapy from the same battery.

For extended off-grid use, the ES960 PRO cpap power bank supports solar charging via EASYLONGER's optional ESP110 110W foldable solar panel, making multi-week camping trips entirely viable for CPAP users. From a standard wall outlet, the unit fully recharges in approximately 5 hours via its 72W adapter, while USB-C input (up to 60W) provides a convenient top-up option on the road. The ES960 PRO is housed in a compact, ergonomic enclosure with a foldable carrying handle that tucks flush when not in use — ready to slip into a backpack, RV cabinet, or bedside drawer. Splash- and dust-resistant construction handles the realities of outdoor use, and on-board expansion ports allow capacity to be extended for users who need multi-week off-grid runtime.





"Most battery backup products treat sleep apnea like an afterthought. We started this company because no CPAP user should have to choose between travel, camping, or peace of mind during a storm. The ES960 PRO exists because sleep apnea patients deserve a battery designed around their lives — not adapted from generic camping gear."

— Brooks Anderson, Founder of EASYLONGER

Customer feedback echoes that mission. EASYLONGER customers describe the product less as a piece of camping gear and more as a guarantor of uninterrupted therapy:

"We had a severe windstorm and a multi-day power outage in mid-December. I'd bought the ES960 for my wife's CPAP just to try it out. She slept soundly all night and woke up refreshed — I bought a second one the next morning. What's a good night of sleep worth to you? To me, it's priceless."

— Verified ES960 customer-From EASYLONGER CPAP battery (storm-zone household)

Why the ES960 PRO Is Different From a Generic Power Station



While many portable power stations on the market are designed for general electronics — phones, tablets, drones — the ES960 PRO cpap backup battery is engineered from the ground up for CPAP therapy. The differences matter:





For users who plan to keep the battery beside their bed nightly, these features are not optional — they are the difference between a tool that protects therapy and one that sits in a closet unused.





Powering Real Lives, Not Spec Sheets



EASYLONGER designed the ES960 PRO around the actual rhythms of CPAP users' lives:

Home UPS protection — battery backup power supply for CPAP users: Set it once and forget it. The pass-through mode means therapy continues automatically when grid power drops, turning the ES960 PRO into a 24/7 battery backup power supply for any CPAP machine connected through it.

RV travel, overlanding, and long-haul driving — built for travel CPAP machine setups: Solar input compatibility, 12V cigarette lighter output, and rugged construction make it ready for any road trip, hotel stay, or off-grid night, including portable travel CPAP machines such as the ResMed AirMini. It is also a critical nightly therapy companion for the millions of professionals whose careers depend on consistent CPAP use, including commercial drivers (DOT/CDL medical certification) and pilots (FAA Special Issuance), where documented therapy compliance is a job requirement, not just a health choice.

Disaster preparedness: The ES960 PRO power bank for cpap machine is recommended in EASYLONGER's Senior Emergency Preparedness Checklist as a core component of any home emergency kit.

The ES960 PRO power bank for cpap machine is recommended in EASYLONGER's Senior Emergency Preparedness Checklist as a core component of any home emergency kit. Hurricane and wildfire zones: Reliable backup power for households in regions with aging electrical infrastructure or frequent severe weather.

Reliable backup power for households in regions with aging electrical infrastructure or frequent severe weather. Camping with confidence — a true CPAP battery for camping, without disturbing others: Two full nights of CPAP runtime per charge means users can finally say yes to weekend trips, family cabin gatherings, scout-leader weekends, hunting camps, and any outdoor stay where a snoring tentmate would otherwise ruin the night. Consistent therapy means a quieter night for tent neighbors, cabin-mates, and partners alike — and no more leaving the CPAP at home just to spare everyone else.

— a true CPAP battery for camping, without disturbing others: Two full nights of CPAP runtime per charge means users can finally say yes to weekend trips, family cabin gatherings, scout-leader weekends, hunting camps, and any outdoor stay where a snoring tentmate would otherwise ruin the night. Consistent therapy means a quieter night for tent neighbors, cabin-mates, and partners alike — and no more leaving the CPAP at home just to spare everyone else. Clean, quiet power for any environment: Unlike gas or diesel generators — which the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission links to dozens of carbon monoxide poisoning deaths each year — the ES960 PRO battery backup for CPAP produces zero emissions and operates in complete silence. It is safe to use indoors, inside a tent, or in any sleeping area, with no exhaust, fumes, or fuel storage concerns. The unit ships fully assembled with a comprehensive cable kit and operates in complete silence — no fan noise, no hum, no interference with sleep.

Direct-to-Consumer Pricing With a 2-Year Warranty



Available through EASYLONGER's official website at easylonger.com, the ES960 PRO ships free within the United States.

All ES960 PRO units purchased directly from easylonger.com qualify for a 2-year warranty through the brand's online registration program.



The product is also eligible for purchase with HSA and FSA funds in many cases, as CPAP-related accessories often qualify under qualified medical expense guidelines. Customers should consult their plan administrator for confirmation.



About EASYLONGER

EASYLONGER is a manufacturer of portable power solutions designed specifically for the sleep apnea community. Founded by Brooks Anderson around the conviction that no CPAP user should ever lose therapy due to a power outage, EASYLONGER's product line spans TSA-approved travel batteries, mid-capacity camping units, and high-capacity home UPS systems — all engineered around the specific voltage, runtime, and reliability requirements of CPAP machines.



The company supports customers through direct email at support@easylonger.com. Beyond product sales, EASYLONGER maintains an active educational platform covering CPAP therapy basics, sleep apnea research, runtime calculators, and setup tutorials at https://www.easylonger.com/blogs.

Social channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/easylonger

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/easylonger_Global

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@easyLonger

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@easylonger

Media Contact

Brooks Anderson

Founder, EASYLONGER

Email: media@easylonger.com

Website: https://www.easylonger.com

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