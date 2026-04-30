Ducommun to Participate in BofA Securities 33rd Annual Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Christian Prezgay, vice president of financial planning and analysis and investor relations, will participate in the upcoming BofA Securities 33rd Annual Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference on May 14, 2026. A general presentation will be held at 11:05 a.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ducommun.com when available, including a copy of any presentation material. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com. Institutional investors are welcome to contact BofA Securities to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com