Inseego to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Announced Acquisition of Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Business and Strategic Partnership Today, April 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, will hold a conference call today, April 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its announced acquisition of Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access business and the companies’ new strategic relationship around technology innovation and go-to-market partnership.

The acquisition is expected to double Inseego’s revenue and expand its total addressable market, creating a global wireless broadband platform with Tier-1 carrier relationships, international reach, and a portfolio spanning business and consumer connectivity. It also establishes a partnership with Nokia across go-to-market collaboration and technology innovation around 6G and AI.

Management will discuss the strategic rationale for the transaction, the combined platform opportunity, and Inseego’s value creation priorities. The Company has posted a presentation on its website that overviews the transaction and that management will be talking-through on today’s call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. To access the conference call by phone, dial 1-844-282-4463 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5613 (internationally).

The webcast will be archived for two weeks, and an audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the call through May 14, 2026. To access the replay in the United States, dial 1-855-669-9658 and enter access code 8302527#. International callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile hotspots IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at www.inseego.com.

©2026. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover, Gateway Group: (949) 574-3860

IR@inseego.com