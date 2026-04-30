Statistics Canada data show food insecurity remains at historic highs — Right To Food and frontline organizations call for urgent federal action

Toronto, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data released by Statistics Canada shows persistent food insecurity across the country.

Nearly 10 million people — including 2.4 million children — are in households struggling to afford food. This includes 34.7% of Indigenous Peoples and 41% of Black people, reflecting systemic inequities.

Although there was a slight decline in the share of individuals living in food-insecure households from 2024 to 2025, the 2025 figures remain among the highest recorded over the past two decades of tracking.

“No one should be struggling to afford the basics in Canada,” said Nick Saul, CEO of Right To Food. “This isn’t about scarcity. We have more than enough food and wealth in this country, but it isn’t fairly shared. What we’re seeing is the predictable result of inadequate incomes and a social safety net that hasn’t kept pace with the cost of living. That’s something governments have the power to change.”

Working with a network of almost 450 organizations, Right To Food calls for urgent government action to address the food insecurity crisis.

In a country as wealthy as Canada, it is unacceptable that 2.4 million children are growing up hungry, a reality particularly true for Northern and remote communities.

People are not food insecure because they lack knowledge or ingenuity — they are food insecure because of inadequate incomes and poor policy choices.

Evidence shows that income-based supports work. Programs such as the Canada Child Benefit, have led to measurable reductions in severe food insecurity. But today’s data makes clear that existing supports are not reaching enough people, or keeping pace with rising costs.

“Global pressures, including escalating conflict in the Middle East, are driving up the cost of essentials and straining household budgets further,” said Jasmine Ramze Rezaee, Director of Policy and Community Action at Right To Food. “Frontline organizations all across Canada are sounding the alarm. We need government leadership, and we need it now.”

About Right To Food

Right To Food is a national organization transforming the way we address food insecurity through an innovative, dignity-first model. With our 450 partners across the country, we create respectful spaces where people can access healthy food, build skills, find community, and advocate for more inclusive public policy. Founded in 2012 as Community Food Centres Canada, Right To Food will continue to lead a cross-country commitment to good food for all.