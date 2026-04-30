Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis Report 2026: $29.14 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global companion animal pharmaceuticals market is witnessing substantial growth, with its size expected to surge from $17.85 billion in 2025 to $19.65 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in pets, expansion of veterinary clinics, heightened awareness of animal health, and the early adoption of anti-inflammatory therapies. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $29.14 billion by 2030, showing a CAGR of 10.3%. This forecast growth emphasizes advancements in precision medicine, digital prescription management, and the expansion of veterinary retail pharmacy networks.

A significant factor contributing to this upward trend is the rise in zoonotic diseases, which naturally transfer between animals and humans. As human-animal interactions increase, the opportunity for pathogen transmission also rises, thus driving demand for companion animal pharmaceuticals that manage these diseases. The importance of addressing zoonotic origins is underscored by the Council on Foreign Relations, which highlights that a significant percentage of infectious diseases have such origins, resulting in millions of human deaths annually. Consequently, effective management of zoonotic diseases using these pharmaceuticals is vital in the context of global health.

Leading companies are at the forefront of innovation to capture emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape. For example, in October 2024, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated launched Credelio Quattro, a new chewable parasiticide for dogs providing monthly protection against multiple parasites. This initiative underscores the growing demand for innovative pet health solutions. Similarly, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Limited's acquisition of Invetx Inc. in July 2024 has broadened its pharmaceuticals portfolio, especially in high-growth biologics, showcasing the sector's potential for therapeutic advancements.

The companion animal pharmaceuticals market is being reshaped by significant players, including Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Merck & Co., and many others. In 2025, North America held the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead in growth rate during the forecast period. Among the influential regions are Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa, with countries like the USA, Canada, China, and India prominently featured in market analyses.

Tariffs present both challenges and opportunities, increasing costs of imported vaccines and drugs, particularly in North American and European markets. However, they also foster local production, promoting cost-effective solutions tailored to regional needs. This dynamism stresses the strategic innovation within the companion animal pharmaceuticals industry.

The market report provides comprehensive insights, exploring market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes, alongside market trends and potential opportunities. Such detailed analysis is crucial for stakeholders aiming to navigate and excel in the global companion animal pharmaceuticals market.

Report Scope:

Product Type: Therapeutic Drugs, Vaccines, Other Products

Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Equines, Others

Routes of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical, Inhalation, Others

Distribution Channels: Veterinary Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Distributors, Direct Sales

End Users: Veterinarians, Pet Owners, Care Centers, Specialty Stores

Key Companies Mentioned: Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Demand for Companion Animal Vaccines

Rising Adoption of Anti-Inflammatory and Pain Management Drugs

Growth in Behavioral and Dermatologic Therapeutics

Expansion of Veterinary Retail Pharmacies and Clinics

Customization of Drug Formulations for Specific Companion Animals

Companies Featured

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Inovet Group

Merck & Co. Inc.

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Virbac S.A.

Zoetis Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Merial Limited

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Jaguar Health Inc.

Nexvet Biopharma PLC

PetMed Express Inc.

Heska Corporation

Synbiotics Corporation

Eurovet Animal Health B.V.

Abaxis Inc.

Putney Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qpx8y

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