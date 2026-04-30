Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Analysis Report 2026: $90.75+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2035

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive market report covers various aspects including statistics, regional shares, competitor data, and trends necessary for thriving in this sector. The pharmaceutical CDMO services span contract manufacturing and research services, serving large, generic, and small to medium pharmaceutical companies. The market value includes revenue from products and services, emphasizing only sales conducted between entities or directly to consumers. This industry is pivotal in ensuring efficient drug development and manufacturing processes globally.





The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CMO) market has experienced significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $54.73 billion in 2025 to $60.7 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This trend is fueled by rising R&D expenditures, the prevalence of chronic diseases, generic drug demand, technological advancements, and a focus on research. Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $90.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%, driven by personalized medicine adoption, biologics demand, emerging market expansions, digital integration in drug development, and increased strategic partnerships.

The growth trajectory also benefits from the increasing rate of patent expirations, which propels the demand for CDMO services. For instance, as per DrugTimes, in February 2024, over 25 pharmaceutical products will lose patent protection, potentially decreasing revenue by over $236.4 billion by 2037. This scenario underscores the pivotal role of CDMOs in enabling generic drug market entry post-patent expiry.

Key players in the CDMO market are expanding their portfolios to align with evolving needs. An example is ASM Research Chemicals, which launched the DevPack service in May 2023. DevPack, optimized across multiple partners, offers a standardized dataset for API manufacturing, aiding analytical development, regulatory submissions, and process development. Such innovations are vital for companies targeting accelerated API development.

In a strategic acquisition move, Ajinomoto Group acquired Forge Biologics Inc. in December 2023. This acquisition aims to bolster Ajinomoto's gene therapy CDMO capabilities and enhance its biopharmaceutical manufacturing presence globally. Forge Biologics, a US-based CDMO, specializes in AAV-based gene therapy solutions.

Prominent companies in this landscape include Lonza Group, Catalent Inc, WuXi AppTec Inc., Recipharm AB, among others. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while the Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Market challenges include tariffs that have increased costs, particularly in API manufacturing and formulation development, prompting local sourcing and regional manufacturing investments.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Contract Manufacturing Services; Contract Research Services

By Research Phase: Preclinical; Phase I; Phase II; Phase III; Phase IV

By End User: Large Pharmaceuticals; Generics; Small to Medium Enterprises

Subsegments:

Contract Manufacturing: API Manufacturing, Formulation Development, Finished Dosage Form Manufacturing, Packaging, Supply Chain Management

Contract Research: Preclinical Research, Clinical Trials, Regulatory Affairs, Biostatistics, Analytical Services

Companies Mentioned: Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., WuXi AppTec Inc., Recipharm AB, Almac Group, Baxter International Inc., and more.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $60.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $90.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Outsourcing of Drug Development and Manufacturing

Expansion of Cdmo Service Portfolios

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance Focus

Strategic Partnerships Between Pharma Companies and Cdmos

Adoption of Advanced Analytical and Testing Services

Companies Featured

Lonza Group

Catalent Inc

WuXi AppTec Inc.

Recipharm AB

Almac Group

Aenova Group

Baxter International Inc

SGS Life Science Services SA

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

Dishman Pharmaceuticals

Kemwell Pvt. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

CMIC Group

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

IDT Australia Limited

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited

Vetter Pharma International GMBH

Consort Medical PLC

Siegfried Holding AG

Evonik Industries

NextPharma

Royal DSM N.V

HAUPT Pharma AG

Famar

OTC-PharmNEUCA

Farmacol

Polska Grupa Farmaceutyczna

Polpharma

TZMO

Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A.

Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S.A.

Blanver Farmoquimica e Farmaceutica S.A.

Prati-Donaduzzi

Uniao Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional S.A

Laboratorios Richmond S.A.C.I.F.

Bago S.A.

Elea Laboratories S.A.C.I. y F.

Gador S.A.

LIFEPharma

Neopharm

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries JULPHA

NewBridge Pharmaceuticals Limited

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited

Pharma-Q (Pty) Ltd

Vital Health Foods

EIPICO (Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company)

Pharco Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c2b55

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