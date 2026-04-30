Softgel Capsules Market Analysis Report 2026: $13.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Softgel Capsules Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The softgel capsules market has been experiencing robust growth, expanding from $8.84 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.6 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This expansion is fueled by growing awareness of dietary supplements, the prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in manufacturing techniques, increased pharmaceutical research and development investments, and the expansion of retail pharmacy networks.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to rise further, reaching $13.52 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 8.9%. Key drivers include increasing demand for personalized medicine, expansion of online pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sales, innovations in encapsulation technology, and a shift toward plant-based and non-animal capsules. There's a growing preference for fast-dissolving drug delivery systems, and a significant boost is anticipated in contract manufacturing operations, as well as personalized nutrition and supplements. Emerging markets are also major contributors to this growth trajectory.

The chronic disease burden, particularly cardiovascular conditions, continues to drive the demand for softgel capsules. In 2023, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 437 million disability-adjusted life years globally. Softgel capsules are increasingly used to deliver essential nutritional supplements necessary for managing such diseases, thereby boosting market demand.

Leading industry players are prioritizing innovation, particularly focusing on advanced, pectin-based vegan softgel technologies that cater to the increasing demand for plant-based, carrageenan-free solutions. For example, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. launched VERDIGEL SC, a carrageenan-free, pectin-based softgel technology offering superior quality and efficiency. Its clean-label solution addresses the growing consumer preference for non-animal products.

The market landscape is also shaped by strategic acquisitions, such as Permira's acquisition of Ergomed PLC, which underscores a trend toward bolstering healthcare investments and enhancing company portfolios that demonstrate growth in healthcare and life sciences.

Key players in the market include Catalent Inc., Eurocaps Ltd., Aenova Group GmbH, Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., and many others expanding their influence across various regions. North America held the largest regional market share in 2025, with significant presence in countries like the USA, Canada, and notable European and Asian markets.

Report Scope:

Types: Gelatin or Animal-Based, Non-Animal-Based

Manufacturers: Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical Companies, CMOs

Applications: Various medical and health supplements

Countries and Regions covered include: Australia, Brazil, China, and more across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America

Time Series Data: Five-year historical and ten-year forecasts

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increased Demand for Omega-3 and Nutraceutical Softgels

Rising Preference for Fast-Dissolving Drug Delivery Systems

Growth of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs/CDMOs)

Expansion of Personalized Nutrition and Supplements

Adoption of Advanced Encapsulation Technologies

Companies Featured

Catalent Inc.

Eurocaps Ltd.

Aenova Group GmbH

Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd.

Procaps Laboratories Inc.

Captek Softgel International Inc.

Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd.

Hunan ER-KANG Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Curtis Health Caps SA

Delpharm Holding SAS

Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Elnova Pharma LLP

Soft Gel Technologies Inc.

Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd.

United Laboratories

Robinson Pharma Inc.

Best Formulations Inc.

Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Swisschem Healthcare

Krishlar Pharmaceuticals

Amzor Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Medgel Pvt. Ltd.

Welex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

NutraScience Labs Inc.

Nutrifynn Caps Inc.

NutraPak USA

Nutrafill LLC

Nutricap Labs LLC

Nutra Manufacturing Inc.

Ion Labs Inc.

Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

Private Label Nutraceuticals LLC

NutraLab Canada Ltd.

Makers Nutrition LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nw0il0

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