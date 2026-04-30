Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

Today, primary insider Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President (SVP), purchased 1,000 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 151.40 per share. Following this transaction, Dag Arthur Aasbø owns 58,356 shares and holds 52,500 options in Borregaard ASA. The shares are purchased at Oslo Stock Exchange.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 30 April 2026

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.

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