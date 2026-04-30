Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Analysis Report 2026: $3.05 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The enteric softgel capsules market is experiencing consistent growth, projected to expand from $2.44 billion in 2025 to $2.55 billion in 2026, driven by a CAGR of 4.7%. This progress is spurred by increased demand for digestive health supplements, advances in oral drug delivery methods, and a surge in health awareness. Projections for 2030 indicate further growth to $3.05 billion at a CAGR of 4.6%, attributed to the rising demand for vegan capsules and personalized nutrition.

Key industry trends include a growing focus on targeted drug delivery and the adoption of acid-resistant formulations. The rise in nutraceutical consumption and the shift towards plant-based capsules underscore the market's evolution. Health trends and socio-economic factors like poor dietary habits and limited access to nutritious foods are driving the demand for enteric softgel capsules that enhance nutrient bioavailability.

With nutrition disorders becoming more prevalent due to these dietary challenges, enteric softgel capsules offer solutions by safeguarding nutrient absorption. Notably, the Food and Agriculture Organization highlighted a 9.1% undernourishment rate in 2023, emphasizing the market's potential to support global nutritional balance.

Innovations are pivotal, with companies like Roquette introducing LYCAGEL, a plant-based hydroxypropyl pea starch excipient for producing acid-resistant softgels. These innovations allow for clean-label, vegan formulations, safeguarding ingredients like omega-3s and probiotics.

Market dynamics are further influenced by strategic acquisitions, such as Kuhne Holding AG's acquisition of Aenova Group GmbH in 2024, which boosts their portfolio in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. This reflects a broader industry trend towards consolidation and expansion into new markets.

Major players in this arena include BASF SE, United Laboratories International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., and many others, who are shaping the market landscape through innovation and strategic ventures.

Globally, North America held the highest market share in 2025, with significant activity across multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and more. However, tariffs on imported raw materials like gelatin and polymers are impacting production costs, particularly in developed regions, thereby encouraging local sourcing.

The enteric softgel capsules market is a field ripe with opportunities for key stakeholders. Through comprehensive market research reports, businesses can gain insights into market size, segmented trends, and strategic opportunities to stay competitive.

As the industry evolves, enteric softgel capsules continue to offer diverse applications ranging from health supplements to complex pharmaceuticals, supporting a variety of end-users and reinforcing the market's sustained growth trajectory.

Scope of the Report

Type: Gelatin Capsules; Non-Gelatin Softgel Capsules

Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores

Application: Drugs, Supplements, Therapeutic Applications

End User: Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical, Food Industries

Featured Companies: BASF SE, United Laboratories International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Rising Demand for Targeted Drug Delivery

Growth in Nutraceutical Consumption

Increased Use of Acid-Resistant Formulations

Expansion of Plant-Based Capsule Adoption

Focus on Improved Bioavailability

Companies Featured

BASF SE

United Laboratories International Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.

Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Patheon

GELITA AG

Colorcon Inc.

Aenova Group GmbH

ProCaps Laboratories Inc.

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc.

Renown Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Viva Pharmaceutical Inc.

Biofield Pharma Private Limited

CapsCanada Corporation

Natural Capsules Limited

Fuji Capsules Co. Ltd.

Conch Lifescience Co. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

EuroCaps Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

Soft Gel Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xep1c

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