Loblaws Serves Up Pairings for Every Emotion with new "FOODS FOR ALL THE MOODS" Platform, Featuring Antoni Porowski

BRAMPTON, Ontario, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare to satisfy every craving and comfort every emotion! Loblaws®, Zehrs®, and Your Independent Grocer® are thrilled to unveil their new multi-channel “FOODS FOR ALL THE MOODS" brand platform this spring. This platform and campaign are a rich and vibrant celebration of life's moments, big and small, demonstrating how our trusted stores and colleagues consistently provide the perfect food solutions for every mood and occasion. Joining this exciting journey is the beloved culinary expert and television personality, Antoni Porowski, making a fun and engaging return.

“We know that food plays a spectrum of different roles in people’s lives. It has the incredible power to impact, address and change emotions,” says Shelley Tangney, VP of Marketing for the Super Market division at Loblaw Companies Ltd. “Every day, our customers pair what they eat with what they are feeling. Our new “FOODS FOR ALL THE MOODS” content reflects that daily ritual in relatable and playful ways that invites everyone to engage.”









The campaign begins with Antoni assisting customers in relatable scenarios. The spot features him rescuing an overwhelmed dad who is juggling both a stroller and a work call, by arriving with PC Express bags and jokingly proclaiming, "We also deliver!", highlighting the ease and accessibility of grocery delivery services.

The campaign with Antoni will continue into summer, supporting fans through the extreme highs and lows of a soccer match. He appears with two fresh baked cakes, one that says "GOALLL," and one that says "NOOOO", showcasing that stores are ready to cover all game-time emotions from celebration to commiseration.

“People naturally reach for foods that match how they feel, and Antoni is the perfect ‘food-mood matchmaker,’ helping show Canadians how easy it is to find the right food for every mood or moment,” says Bryan Collins, Founder & CCO, ONE23WEST.

The "FOODS FOR ALL THE MOODS" campaign will roll out across television, digital, social media, and in-store channels starting this spring.

Media Contact: pr@loblaw.ca



About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, and the nation’s largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

Loblaw’s purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada’s top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw’s website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ac51ed7-bd93-4220-9827-8a829a605d01

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6daa297e-fc63-4a05-9483-2132af7bb037