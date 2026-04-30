SweetWater Brewing Company and Salt Life Launch Livin’ Salty: The Ultimate Summer Craft Brew Collaboration





ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the leading craft beer brand in the Southeast by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced the release of Livin’ Salty, a sun-soaked salt and lime lager in collaboration with iconic fish, dive and surf lifestyle brand, Salt Life.

“An easy-drinking, refreshing brew is what beer enthusiasts are reaching for right now, and the real limes and salt featured in Livin’ Salty make it the ultimate brew for the summer,” said Evan Woolard, Senior Brand Manager for SweetWater Brewing. “SweetWater’s roots lie in the outdoors, and Salt Life’s embodiment of adventure, relaxation and outdoor living made them the perfect partner to bring this lager to life.”

Built for days that drift between shoreline chill and sea-sparked spontaneity, Livin’ Salty is a crisp, light, 5% ABV brew made for easy drinking. It features Hallertau Mittlefruh and Crystal hops, alongside real limes and salt to create the ultimate refreshment for those by the water, and those dreaming of it.

“Salt Life is more than a brand - it’s a lifestyle focused on water, community and, above all, authenticity,” said Ryan Sainsott, Senior Vice President of Salt Life. “Livin’ Salty is the perfect companion for fun seekers, especially on the sand and in the saltwater, and we couldn’t have picked a better partner to bring the brew to Salt Life and SweetWater Brewing fans, no matter if it’s in our Food Shacks, in stores or in the SweetWater taproom.”

Livin’ Salty will be available in 6-packs, 15-packs and on tap at the SweetWater Brewing Company Taproom in Atlanta, Salt Life Food Shacks and nationwide. For more information and to find Livin’ Salty near you, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com.

About Salt Life

SALT LIFE (https://www.saltlife.com) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited. SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: tilraybeer@diffusionpr.com

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44db68a9-d316-445f-aa24-0359e453f966