Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Showcases AI Sales Framework at Huawei Thailand Partner Summit 2026

BANGKOK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, announced that GPTBots.ai, its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, showcased its AI-powered sales engagement framework at Huawei Thailand Partner Summit 2026, demonstrating how enterprises can improve lead response efficiency, automate pre-sales interactions, and better convert digital traffic into business opportunities.

At the event, Andy Tan, Head of Solution and Partnership at GPTBots.ai, shared a practical approach for enterprises looking to modernize their sales operations—from manual follow-up processes to AI-assisted engagement workflows that support around-the-clock customer interaction and more efficient lead handling.





Bridging the Gap Between Traffic and Conversion

As digital channels such as Google, Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp, and LINE continue to generate large volumes of customer enquiries, many businesses still face operational bottlenecks in responding quickly and consistently. Delayed responses, limited manpower, and fragmented communication workflows often result in missed sales opportunities.

“Generating traffic is only the first step. The bigger challenge is responding fast enough and consistently enough to convert that traffic into real business outcomes,” said Tan. “When customer enquiries go unanswered, the risk of losing them to competitors increases significantly.”

During the session, Tan referenced a business case involving a B2B company managing a broad product catalog and a high daily volume of customer enquiries. While demand was strong, limited staff capacity and delayed follow-up made it difficult to maintain response quality and conversion efficiency—underscoring a common challenge faced by many growing businesses.

AI Agents for Faster Engagement and Smarter Qualification

GPTBots.ai helps enterprises build and deploy AI agents that can support frontline sales and customer engagement teams by automating repetitive pre-sales tasks. Key capabilities highlighted during the session included:

Instant response across messaging channels , helping reduce missed enquiries and after-hours delays

, helping reduce missed enquiries and after-hours delays Knowledge-based product consultation , enabling customers to receive timely and relevant answers

, enabling customers to receive timely and relevant answers Lead qualification and data capture , helping teams identify high-intent opportunities more efficiently

, helping teams identify high-intent opportunities more efficiently Workflow guidance and appointment support, streamlining the next step in the sales journey

By combining AI-driven conversation handling with business knowledge and workflow design, GPTBots.ai helps enterprises improve responsiveness without requiring proportional increases in headcount.

Human + AI Collaboration for Complex Sales Scenarios

For more complex interactions—such as tailored quotations, high-value negotiations, or cases requiring human judgment—conversations can be escalated to live service teams.

The session also highlighted EngageLab LiveDesk, an all-in-one intelligent customer service platform integrating global omni-channel access, AI & Human collaboration, and smart ticket management. Teams can seamlessly manage conversations across WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram, Messenger, and Instagram from a unified interface, with AI-powered translation and prior context enabling human agents to deliver a smoother, more personalized experience.

“AI is most effective when it works alongside people,” Tan said. “It can take care of high-frequency, repetitive interactions, while human teams focus on more complex and higher-value conversations.”

A Practical AI Framework Across the Sales Lifecycle

During the presentation, Tan introduced a practical framework for applying AI across multiple stages of the sales process:

Customer Engagement: 24/7 AI-assisted enquiry handling, product Q&A, and lead collection

24/7 AI-assisted enquiry handling, product Q&A, and lead collection Team Productivity: automation of repetitive tasks such as FAQs, information capture, and internal summaries

automation of repetitive tasks such as FAQs, information capture, and internal summaries Operational Optimization: structured conversation data and insights to help businesses identify service gaps and improve response workflows



This approach enables enterprises to build more scalable and resilient sales operations while improving customer engagement quality.

Supporting Enterprise AI Adoption

The presentation also reinforced GPTBots.ai’s positioning as an enterprise-grade AI agent platform designed to support real business use cases through capabilities such as no-code bot building, knowledge base integration, and multi-channel deployment.

Aurora Mobile noted that, with continued ecosystem collaboration and cloud infrastructure support, GPTBots.ai remains committed to helping enterprises across Thailand and Southeast Asia accelerate their adoption of practical AI solutions and move from manual bottlenecks toward more efficient, AI-assisted growth.

About GPTBots.ai (an Aurora Mobile Company)

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots.ai empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

For more information, please contact: marketing@gptbots.ai

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6645b775-6e78-4315-8939-c4857131a736