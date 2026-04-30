BioStem Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Katherine Gorrell as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies (OTC: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced the appointment of Katherine Gorrell as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, effective April 27, 2026.

Ms. Gorrell has an extensive career advising hospital systems and health technology companies, with deep experience in health law, regulatory, transactional, compliance, governance, and risk management, as well as other business-oriented legal functions that facilitate strategic expansion and ensure operational excellence. In her role, she will oversee BioStem’s legal and compliance functions and play a central role in enterprise governance, including the integration and oversight of Medical Affairs through BioStem’s compliance framework.

“Katherine is a key addition to BioStem as we implement our next phase of growth,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem Technologies "Katherine brings a demonstrated ability to partner effectively with boards and executive teams, and her leadership will support our continued scaling while reinforcing our strong foundation of integrity and compliance, especially as we progress toward a Nasdaq uplisting.”

Most recently Ms. Gorrell served as Vice President and General Counsel at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, FL, where she was as a member of the Executive Team and led legal strategy across a complex healthcare enterprise. She previously served as General Counsel and Compliance Officer for AdvancedMD, a national healthcare IT company, and held in-house roles at Intermountain Healthcare and Providence Health & Services/Swedish Health Services, advising across the full spectrum of operational, regulatory, and strategic matters. Ms. Gorrell holds a JD with Honors, with a concentration in Health Law, from the University of Washington School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Political Science from the University of Utah.

“BioStem is at a pivotal time in its growth and evolution,” said Ms. Gorrell. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and board to support sustainable growth, strengthen governance, and ensure our legal, compliance, and medical affairs functions continue to evolve with the business.”

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies® is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain®, CryoTek® and SteriTek® processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues, supporting their use in clinical settings. Clinicians across a wide range of specialties use its allografts. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). BioStem’s portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox®, Clarix®, VENDAJE® and American Amnion™ product lines.

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Contact BioStem:

Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: pr@biostemtech.com

X: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations:

Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin

Group E-Mail: ir@biostemtech.com

Public Relations:

Jennifer Horton, Relevance

jennifer@relevance.com