OTC Markets Group Welcomes Stanmore Resources Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Stanmore Resources Limited (ASX:SMR; OTCQX: STMRF), an Australian metallurgical coal mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Stanmore Resources Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Stanmore Resources Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “STMRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Stanmore Resources Limited

Stanmore Resources is a leading Australian resources company with world-class operations and exploration projects in the Bowen Basin. We’re proud to be one of Australia’s largest suppliers of metallurgical coal to global markets, with three key coal-producing assets, including South Walker Creek, Poitrel, and the Isaac Plains Complex.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

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