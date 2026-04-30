Ambow Education Completes Four-Day HybriU Open House at ASU+GSV Summit, Drawing 40 Participants from More Than 22 Organizations Across Three Countries

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing, and events, today announced the successful completion of its four-day HybriU Open House, held April 13-16, 2026 at the NewSchool of Architecture and Design in San Diego, California, alongside the ASU+GSV Summit 2026.

The Open House served as a high-impact platform to accelerate Ambow's commercial engagement strategy, showcasing HybriU and the Company's broader AI-powered ecosystem to a concentrated group of institutional decision-makers, technology partners, and global education stakeholders. The event highlighted rising demand for integrated "phygital" infrastructure that enables real-time learning, communication, and knowledge capture across both academic and enterprise environments. By hosting the Open House at Ambow's own NewSchool of Architecture and Design campus, conveniently located blocks from the ASU+GSV conference venue, the Company was able to offer attendees an immersive, working demonstration of HybriU in an active educational environment rather than a conventional conference setting.

The event drew 40 total participants across registered and in-person attendees, representing more than 22 organizations across three countries, including the United States, Peru, and the Czech Republic. Participants joined both in-person and online, with sessions held daily from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM PST across five time slots each day. Attendees observed live HybriU-enabled classroom sessions and engaged directly with Ambow's leadership, academic, and technology teams through interactive demonstrations. Dr. Jin Huang, CEO and Chair of the Board, and Mr. James Bartholomew, President of Ambow Education, were both present throughout the event, participating in demonstrations and engaging directly with attendees.

Participants spanned a diverse range of sectors, including AI-powered EdTech platforms, higher education institutions, K-12 nonprofit organizations, regional education service agencies, education data infrastructure providers, EdFinTech companies, online learning platforms, and education advisory and consulting firms. International organizations from Latin America and Europe were among those represented, reflecting the global applicability of HybriU's phygital infrastructure. The breadth and quality of participation reflect HybriU's expanding relevance as a scalable solution across the global learning and training ecosystem.

At the center of each session was a live demonstration of HybriU, Ambow's patented AI-driven platform that seamlessly connects in-person and remote participants in real time within a shared instructional or collaborative environment. Through immersive capabilities, AI-powered interaction, and real-time knowledge capture, HybriU enables institutions and organizations to deliver instructional parity across physical and digital settings simultaneously, addressing one of the most persistent challenges in modern hybrid education and enterprise training.

"The strong engagement and quality of participants at this Open House further validate HybriU's positioning as a next-generation platform for delivering and scaling education and training," said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO and Chair of the Board of Ambow Education. "We are seeing growing interest from institutions and technology partners seeking integrated solutions that go beyond traditional digital learning. The conversations and demonstrations over these four days have meaningfully expanded our commercial pipeline and partnership opportunities, and we are energized by the momentum heading into the remainder of 2026."

Mr. James Bartholomew, President of Ambow Education, added, "Hosting this Open House alongside ASU+GSV gave us the opportunity to bring decision-makers directly into a live HybriU environment and show them what phygital learning looks like in practice. The caliber of organizations and individuals who came through our doors over four days reflects the growing institutional recognition that hybrid learning infrastructure is no longer optional. It is the foundation on which modern education and training must be built."

The Open House represents a key milestone in Ambow's 2026 go-to-market execution, reinforcing the Company's strategy to drive adoption through targeted, experience-driven engagement with institutional customers and partners. Building on this momentum, Ambow plans to expand its global showcase and partnership development efforts throughout the year, with HybriU demonstrations planned in alignment with major education, enterprise technology, and AI-focused conferences in San Diego and beyond, spanning K-12, higher education, architecture and design, and corporate training audiences.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven educational technology company dedicated to empowering educational institutions, educators, and students through cutting-edge AI and connectivity solutions tailored specifically to the education sector. With its innovative HybriU technology and the operation of the prestigious NewSchool of Architecture and Design in San Diego, California, Ambow is committed to delivering unmatched, personalized, and impactful career education services, alongside advanced AI-driven digital education technologies and solutions. For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriU.com .

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," and similar expressions identify these statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions about Ambow and its industry. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Ambow undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact