Fredonia Mining Inc. Secures Strategic Judite Property

New Judite Property is adjacent to the Cerro Vanguardia gold-silver mine owned by AngloGold Ashanti

Expands Fredonia’s consolidated district land position to approx. 21,800 ha.

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fredonia Mining Inc. (“Fredonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FRED) is pleased to announce that it has secured the Judite property (“Judite”), a strategic gold and silver exploration license comprising 4,913 hectares in the Deseado Massif, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Judite is contiguous with the Company’s flagship El Dorado–Monserrat (“EDM”) project, which covers approximately 6,400 hectares, expanding Fredonia’s consolidated district footprint to over 11,000 hectares. Importantly, Judite lies immediately adjacent to the western boundary of the Cerro Vanguardia mining area, positioning Fredonia as a direct neighbor to one of Argentina’s most significant gold-silver operations.

In addition to EDM and Judite, Fredonia also controls a broader land package to the south, including the Saturno area with about 10,500 hectares.Together, these holdings expand the Company’s consolidated district land position to approximately 21,800 hectares.





Strategic Significance

The addition of Judite materially improves Fredonia’s land position in the district. The property occupies the ground between EDM and Cerro Vanguardia and provides Fredonia with control over, and direct exposure to a broader structural corridor within one of the most prolific precious metals belts in Argentina.

The Judite property became available for the Company to acquire after the rights lapsed in the hands of the prior rightsholder and the administrative authority released the property into a competitive bidding process. The Company believes its bid was selected in the competitive process due to its ability to mobilize quickly and demonstrate technical expertise and capability. To acquire the property, Fredonia also settled outstanding concession fees of approximately US$25,000.

Technical Rationale

Historical technical work completed by ACA Howe identified several geological features supporting the exploration potential of Judite, including:

major quartz veining interpreted to extend from the adjacent El Dorado license into the southwestern corner of Judite;

northwest-trending structures and windows of favorable Chon Aike Formation rocks exposed beneath post-mineral basalt cover;

historical reconnaissance sampling on Judite returning anomalous gold in two of ten samples, with elevated silver, arsenic, barium and mercury values reported across the sample set; and

structural features interpreted from satellite imagery and regional aeromagnetic data, including trends considered prospective for low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

While Judite remains underexplored, the Company believes the combination of favorable host rocks, structural continuity, historical geochemical anomalism and direct adjacency to Cerro Vanguardia provides a compelling basis for systematic follow-up exploration.

Judite represents an early-stage exploration opportunity with meaningful district-scale upside. The property has not been systematically explored using modern methods, and no mineral resource has been defined. However, its position along the interpreted structural trend between EDM and Cerro Vanguardia, together with historical quartz veining, favorable volcanic host rocks and epithermal pathfinder geochemistry, supports Fredonia’s view that Judite warrants immediate field validation and integration into the Company’s broader EDM exploration model.

Saturno hosts prospective exploration lithologies and a geological setting that points to structures comparable to neighboring districts, with potential for gold–silver mineralization in both vein and disseminated styles. The properties are located approximately 10 km west of Cerro Vanguardia and south of the EDM district.

“Securing Judite is a meaningful step for Fredonia. It expands our EDM district footprint to more than 21,800 hectares and, importantly, places us directly adjacent to Cerro Vanguardia”, commented Estanislao Auriemma, CEO. “From a technical perspective, Judite is not just additional ground. Historical work indicates quartz veining, favorable structures, anomalous epithermal pathfinder elements and potential continuity from El Dorado into Judite. We believe this gives Fredonia a stronger district-scale platform as we advance exploration at EDM.”

Fernando Ganem, P. Geo., is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ganem is independent of the Company, visited the property and has read and approved the technical contents of this release.

About Fredonia

Fredonia holds gold and silver license areas totaling over 43,000 ha. in the prolific Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including its flagship advanced EDM project (approx. 6,400 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti’s approximately 200,000 oz./yr Au-Ag Cerro Vanguardia mine, the El Aguila project (approx. 9,100 ha.), and the Horniaproject (approx. 21,500 ha).

For further information: Please visit the Company’s website at www.fredoniamanagement.com or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email: estanislao.auriemma@gmail.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the prospectivity of the Judite license area and the EDM Project for mineralization, the prospectivity for further gold-silver mineralization at the EDM Project based on proximity to existing known systems in the Deseado Massif, the Company’s financial resources and ability to execute its plans, planned drilling programs, and any other information herein that is not a historical fact, may be “forward-looking information”. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “interpreted”, “management’s view”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward -looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual results of drilling, and of engineering and metallurgical tests conducted in the course of the Company’s activities, unforeseen expenditures and the ability to finance operations, volatility in the trading price of the Common Shares, risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals, the global economic climate, new and ongoing wars, and metal prices. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward looking information. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/719e710f-4e1d-4ac3-bb20-31afbc1fa425