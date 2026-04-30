ClassMate by World Book Recognized with Prestigious ISTE Seal

CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassMate by World Book , the leading platform of trusted content that helps build knowledge through reading in every subject, today announced it has earned the coveted ISTE Seal from the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE). This independent certification recognizes educational technology solutions that demonstrate practical usability, pedagogy grounded in research and learning sciences, and strict alignment with the ISTE Standards.

The need for trusted literacy resources has never been more urgent. Data show that only 30% of eighth-grade students perform at or above the proficient level in reading in 2024, a figure that has declined since 2019. ClassMate addresses this critical literacy and content knowledge gap by integrating fact-checked content and research-backed reading strategies directly into middle school instruction across every subject.

“World Book has spent more than a century ensuring that the content we publish meets the highest editorial standards, and ClassMate by World Book carries on that commitment,” said Tom Evans, Vice President of Editorial at World Book. “The ISTE Seal affirms that when we say our content is fact-checked and built to strengthen literacy, we mean it.”

The comprehensive ISTE review evaluated ClassMate across such criteria as user interface and agency, learning design, digital pedagogy, inclusivity, assessment, and data. Reviewers highlighted the platform's closed small-language model AI, which runs exclusively on World Book's curated content library rather than the open web. This closed system eliminates the content risks that often make district leaders hesitant to introduce generative AI tools into classrooms.

Reviewers also noted that ClassMate engages students in active self-assessment through AI-powered comprehension checks and on-demand support. Formative assessments are seamlessly embedded throughout the modular lessons, giving teachers real-time visibility into student progress without adding to their daily workload.

“District leaders and principals are being asked to make high-stakes decisions about AI tools with very little independent guidance to lean on,” said Rebecca Earnshaw, Senior Director of Digital Products at World Book. “The ISTE Seal changes that calculus. It means an independent panel of education experts put ClassMate by World Book to the test and found it classroom-ready.”

Independent certification from a respected organization like ISTE removes a critical layer of uncertainty for school boards and administrators adopting new technology. ClassMate is available to school districts nationwide. To learn more about ClassMate visit classmate.worldbook.com .

About ClassMate by World Book

ClassMate by World Book provides trusted educational content that builds student knowledge across every subject. Built on a legacy of reliability and powered by modern technology, ClassMate empowers educators with ready-to-use instructional materials that save time and improve learning outcomes. The platform places literacy at its core, embedding essential reading routines into daily instruction to cultivate confident readers and critical thinkers. Supported by safe, reliable AI tools that draw exclusively from vetted World Book knowledge, ClassMate enhances the teaching experience with accurate, student-safe resources.