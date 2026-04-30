mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Analysis Report 2026: $8.25+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market is experiencing significant growth, with its size projected to increase from $4.74 billion in 2025 to $5.31 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 12%. This expansion is driven by limited specialized mRNA CDMO services, reliance on in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing, frequent outbreaks of infectious diseases, early-stage analytical testing adoption, and expanded academic and research collaborations.

The market is further projected to grow to $8.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.7%, spurred by increased investment in mRNA therapeutics pipelines, technological advancements in plasmid DNA and mRNA synthesis, a surge in cancer immunotherapy and protein replacement therapies, along with a heightened demand for fill-finish services. The expansion of partnerships between biotech companies and CDMOs is also influential. Key trends include rising outsourcing demands for mRNA development and manufacturing, growing focus on lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation technologies, expansion of vaccine and cancer immunotherapy pipelines, enhanced regulatory compliance, and a rise in analytical and bioanalytical services.

The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market's growth is further fueled by the burden of chronic and infectious diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, asthma, and illnesses from viruses and bacteria, especially as global populations age. mRNA therapeutics CDMOs facilitate addressing these conditions through comprehensive services, expediting the delivery of personalized mRNA therapies. The WHO reported 8.2 million new tuberculosis cases in 2023, highlighting the mounting global infectious disease burden, which in turn propels the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market forward.

Leading companies are innovating, such as developing in situ nanomedicine vaccines for more precise mRNA-based vaccine effectiveness and targeting. Notably, Esphera SynBio Inc. launched a project in January 2025 to enhance LNP/mRNA vaccines, supported by the CQDM Quantum Leap program, aiming to induce the in vivo production of nanomedicines for targeted immune responses.

In September 2024, Agilent Technologies acquired BIOVECTRA for $0.925 billion, aiming to enhance its CDMO capabilities in high-growth modalities, including mRNA therapeutics. BIOVECTRA specializes in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and mRNA therapeutics.

The major players across the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and others. North America led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The scope also encompasses various regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

Tariffs have impacted the market by raising costs for imported raw materials essential for mRNA synthesis and LNP formulation, notably affecting plasmid DNA manufacturing and fill-finish services in Asia-Pacific. However, this also prompts enhanced domestic production and innovation in manufacturing efficiencies.

Overall, the market consists of revenues from services like supply chain management, quality assurance auditing, clinical trial preparation, and more, along with related goods sales. With increasing demand and innovation, the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market presents considerable opportunities for stakeholders.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4. Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5. Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Rising Demand for Outsourced mRNA Development and Manufacturing

4.2.2. Increasing Focus on Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulation Technologies

4.2.3. Expansion of Viral Vaccine and Cancer Immunotherapy Pipelines

4.2.4. Enhanced Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance Measures

4.2.5. Growing Adoption of Analytical and Bioanalytical Laboratory Services



5. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2. Biotechnology Companies

5.3. Academic Institutions

5.4. Research Organizations

5.5. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



6. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Segmentation

9.1. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Segmentation by Type of Service, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Development Services, Manufacturing Services, Laboratory Services

9.2. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Infectious Diseases, Metabolic and Genetic Diseases, Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases

9.3. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Viral Vaccines, Protein Replacement Therapies, Cancer Immunotherapies

9.4. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions, Research Organizations

9.5. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Sub-Segmentation of Development Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Process Development, Analytical Method Development, Formulation Development, Regulatory Support

9.6. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Sub-Segmentation of Manufacturing Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing, mRNA Synthesis, Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulation, Fill-Finish Services

9.7. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Sub-Segmentation of Laboratory Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Quality Control Testing, Stability Testing, Bioanalytical Testing, Preclinical Testing



Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

AGC Biologics GmbH

Eurofins Scientific SA

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Biologics

Recipharm AB

EMERGENT BioSolutions Inc.

Genscript Biotech

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

Corden Pharma Corp.

TriLink BioTechnologies LLC

Biocina Pty Ltd.

Aldevron LLC

Synbio Technologies LLC

etherna manufacturing

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Biomay AG.

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