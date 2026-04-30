Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

(year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)

Net revenue of $1,350.7 million, up 1.3%

GAAP Net income of $45.3 million, down 3.0%

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.29, up 3.6%

Adjusted EBITDA of $104.8 million, down 6.3%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.40, flat to the first quarter of 2025

Cash used in operating activities of $12.1 million

Repurchased $17.5 million of stock in the quarter

Revolving credit facility expanded from $400 million to $850 million





“The first quarter reflected a mixed performance for our business, and we are not satisfied with our revenue growth momentum,” commented John C. Rademacher, President & Chief Executive Officer, Option Care Health. “Our team continues to provide high‑quality care for patients and deepen relationships with key stakeholders and our foundation remains strong. We are an execution-driven organization and are taking decisive actions to re-accelerate our growth trajectory and position us for greater long‑term value creation.”

Updated Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2026, Option Care Health now expects to generate:

Net revenue of $5.675 billion to $5.775 billion

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.82 to $1.92

Adjusted EBITDA of $480 million to $505 million

Cash provided by operating activities of at least $320 million





Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com . A replay of the call will be available at the same web link for 90 days after the call.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members, including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com .

Investor Contact

Nicole Maggio

Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller

investor.relations@optioncare.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, other future financial results, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies and the effects of any of the foregoing on its future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws, regulations or trade policies applicable to its business model; loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers; changes in the pharmaceutical industry, including limiting or discontinuing research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceuticals compatible with its services; changes in market conditions and receptivity to its services and offerings; and pending and future litigation or potential liability for claims not covered by insurance. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect its actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to it and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, EPS, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted diluted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted diluted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. The Company has not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income or Adjusted diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each historical adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.





Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,321 $ 232,624 Accounts receivable, net 516,436 473,566 Inventories 415,686 471,149 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85,664 87,629 Total current assets 1,195,107 1,264,968 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 139,939 139,236 Intangible assets, net 21,063 21,897 Referral sources, net 278,845 287,281 Goodwill 1,606,743 1,606,743 Other noncurrent assets 138,403 135,644 Total noncurrent assets 2,184,993 2,190,801 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,380,100 $ 3,455,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 545,016 $ 639,829 Other current liabilities 184,729 189,519 Total current liabilities 729,745 829,348 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,153,040 1,154,052 Other noncurrent liabilities 146,246 145,976 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,299,286 1,300,028 Total liabilities 2,029,031 2,129,376 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,351,069 1,326,393 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,380,100 $ 3,455,769





Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 NET REVENUE $ 1,350,654 $ 1,332,972 COST OF REVENUE 1,088,640 1,069,920 GROSS PROFIT 262,014 263,052 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 169,955 162,808 Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs 4,607 5,310 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,907 15,746 Total operating expenses 189,469 183,864 OPERATING INCOME 72,545 79,188 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (13,304 ) (13,231 ) Other, net 1,762 (2,401 ) Total other (expense) income (11,542 ) (15,632 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 61,003 63,556 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 15,660 16,814 NET INCOME $ 45,343 $ 46,742 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.29 $ 0.28 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 156,653 165,460 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 158,209 166,804





Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 45,343 $ 46,742 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 15,655 16,373 Other adjustments 16,625 17,642 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (42,870 ) (56,788 ) Inventories 55,463 21,790 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,233 28,444 Accounts payable (93,246 ) (88,101 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits (20,982 ) (14,458 ) Other 10,669 21,142 Net cash used in operating activities (12,110 ) (7,214 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (9,046 ) (9,371 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (117,322 ) Other investing activities (274 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (9,320 ) (126,693 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes (17,539 ) (100,222 ) Other financing activities (16,334 ) (7,064 ) Net cash used in financing activities (33,873 ) (107,286 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (55,303 ) (241,193 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 232,624 412,565 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 177,321 $ 171,372





Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net income $ 45,343 $ 46,742 Interest expense, net 13,304 13,231 Income tax expense 15,660 16,814 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,655 16,373 EBITDA 89,962 93,160 EBITDA adjustments Stock-based incentive compensation expense 10,199 8,801 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 4,609 9,806 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,770 $ 111,767 Net income $ 45,343 $ 46,742 Intangible asset amortization expense 9,270 9,097 Stock-based incentive compensation expense 10,199 8,801 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 4,609 9,806 Total pre-tax adjustments 24,078 27,704 Tax adjustments (2) (6,188 ) (7,342 ) Adjusted net income $ 63,233 $ 67,104 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.28 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 158,209 166,804



(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other includes $4,607 and $5,310 of operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2) Tax adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate.

