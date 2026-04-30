COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Market Analysis Report 2026: $13.23 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market has experienced notable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $8.35 billion in 2025 to $8.94 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This surge is primarily attributed to initial kit shortages, heightened demand in healthcare facilities, and a reliance on traditional RT-PCR testing amidst limited supplies of essential components like swabs and reagents. The market is seen expanding further to $13.23 billion by 2030, at a 10.3% CAGR, driven by advancements in rapid testing technology, laboratory capacity expansion, and innovations in digital data management and multiplex testing.

Government policies are expected to bolster market growth, underscored by increased public health expenditure as seen in the United States, where spending rose by 7.5% in 2023. Key industry players are pivoting towards at-home molecular diagnostics, with Lucira Health introducing a pioneering OTC combination molecular test for COVID-19 and flu detection, while Danaher Corporation's acquisition of Abcam plc underscores a strategic move to enhance its life sciences and diagnostics portfolio.

Prominent companies within this sector include Cepheid, BGI Genomics, Abbott Laboratories, and bioMerieux SA, among others. These companies are striving to innovate and meet the growing demand for accurate and timely testing solutions. Geographically, North America has dominated the market, influenced by regional policies and economic structures, with significant activity noted in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other global markets.

Tariffs have notably impacted the market, increasing costs for imported materials and slowing supply chain efficiency. However, this challenge has spurred domestic production innovations, enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and diagnostic technology development.

This market research report offers detailed insights into the dynamics of the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market, including global market size, competitive landscape, and market segmentation by kits, consumables, and specimen types. Users range from hospitals and public health labs to private entities and research institutions. The scope covers various diagnostic tests like nucleic acid amplification tests and antigen tests, reflecting factory gate values.

The market's value, derived from the sale of goods and services, is represented in USD and captures revenues generated within a specific geography, sans the influence of resales. The report positions stakeholders to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities within this rapidly evolving industry.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Kits: Viral Load Testing Kits; Virus Neutralizing Assay Kits; Antibody Detection Kits; Others

Consumables: Swabs; Tubes; Media; Reagents; Others

Specimen Type: Swab; Blood; Sputum; Aspirate

End Use: Hospitals; Clinics; Labs; Research Institutes; Others

Key Companies Mentioned: Cepheid; BGI Genomics; Abbott Laboratories; bioMerieux SA; Roche

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Rising Demand for Rapid and Accurate COVID-19 Detection Kits

Expansion of Consumables Such as Swabs, Reagents, and Viral Transport Media

Increased Adoption of Multiplex and Combination Test Kits

Growing Use of Point-of-Care and Rapid Antigen Testing

Focus on Standardization and Quality Compliance Across Laboratories

Companies Featured

Cepheid

BGI Genomics

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GenMark Diagnostics

Mylab Discovery Solutions

Qiagen

Quidel Corporation

Randox Laboratories

SD Biosensor

Seegene Inc.

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology

Thermo Fisher Scientific inc.

BioMednomics

Getein Biotech

Sensing Self Ltd.

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd

AmonMed Biotechnology Co.

Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co Ltd.

BioMaxima S.A.

CTK Biotech

Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co.

Vivacheck Lab

MD Solutions

FastSense Diagnostics

Altona Diagnostics

Siemens AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Seasun Biomaterials

BTNX Inc.

Rapiim

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Cellspect Co. Ltd.

iHealth Labs Inc.

InBios International Inc.

iXensor Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Medomics medical technology Co Ltd.

Maxim Biomedical Inc.

Mologic Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

OSANG LLC

PHASE Scientific International Ltd.

Watmind USA

Xiamen Boson Biotech Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2pade

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