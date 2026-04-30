COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Market Analysis Report 2026: $13.23 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Detection Test Kits and Consumables Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market has experienced notable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $8.35 billion in 2025 to $8.94 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This surge is primarily attributed to initial kit shortages, heightened demand in healthcare facilities, and a reliance on traditional RT-PCR testing amidst limited supplies of essential components like swabs and reagents. The market is seen expanding further to $13.23 billion by 2030, at a 10.3% CAGR, driven by advancements in rapid testing technology, laboratory capacity expansion, and innovations in digital data management and multiplex testing.
Government policies are expected to bolster market growth, underscored by increased public health expenditure as seen in the United States, where spending rose by 7.5% in 2023. Key industry players are pivoting towards at-home molecular diagnostics, with Lucira Health introducing a pioneering OTC combination molecular test for COVID-19 and flu detection, while Danaher Corporation's acquisition of Abcam plc underscores a strategic move to enhance its life sciences and diagnostics portfolio.
Prominent companies within this sector include Cepheid, BGI Genomics, Abbott Laboratories, and bioMerieux SA, among others. These companies are striving to innovate and meet the growing demand for accurate and timely testing solutions. Geographically, North America has dominated the market, influenced by regional policies and economic structures, with significant activity noted in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other global markets.
Tariffs have notably impacted the market, increasing costs for imported materials and slowing supply chain efficiency. However, this challenge has spurred domestic production innovations, enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and diagnostic technology development.
This market research report offers detailed insights into the dynamics of the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market, including global market size, competitive landscape, and market segmentation by kits, consumables, and specimen types. Users range from hospitals and public health labs to private entities and research institutions. The scope covers various diagnostic tests like nucleic acid amplification tests and antigen tests, reflecting factory gate values.
The market's value, derived from the sale of goods and services, is represented in USD and captures revenues generated within a specific geography, sans the influence of resales. The report positions stakeholders to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities within this rapidly evolving industry.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Kits: Viral Load Testing Kits; Virus Neutralizing Assay Kits; Antibody Detection Kits; Others
- Consumables: Swabs; Tubes; Media; Reagents; Others
- Specimen Type: Swab; Blood; Sputum; Aspirate
- End Use: Hospitals; Clinics; Labs; Research Institutes; Others
- Key Companies Mentioned: Cepheid; BGI Genomics; Abbott Laboratories; bioMerieux SA; Roche
- Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Rising Demand for Rapid and Accurate COVID-19 Detection Kits
- Expansion of Consumables Such as Swabs, Reagents, and Viral Transport Media
- Increased Adoption of Multiplex and Combination Test Kits
- Growing Use of Point-of-Care and Rapid Antigen Testing
- Focus on Standardization and Quality Compliance Across Laboratories
Companies Featured
- Cepheid
- BGI Genomics
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GenMark Diagnostics
- Mylab Discovery Solutions
- Qiagen
- Quidel Corporation
- Randox Laboratories
- SD Biosensor
- Seegene Inc.
- Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology
- Thermo Fisher Scientific inc.
- BioMednomics
- Getein Biotech
- Sensing Self Ltd.
- Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd
- AmonMed Biotechnology Co.
- Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Co Ltd.
- BioMaxima S.A.
- CTK Biotech
- Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co.
- Vivacheck Lab
- MD Solutions
- FastSense Diagnostics
- Altona Diagnostics
- Siemens AG
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Seasun Biomaterials
- BTNX Inc.
- Rapiim
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Cellspect Co. Ltd.
- iHealth Labs Inc.
- InBios International Inc.
- iXensor Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Medomics medical technology Co Ltd.
- Maxim Biomedical Inc.
- Mologic Inc.
- OraSure Technologies Inc.
- OSANG LLC
- PHASE Scientific International Ltd.
- Watmind USA
- Xiamen Boson Biotech Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2pade
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