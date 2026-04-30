Digital Rights Management Market Analysis Report 2026: $15.75 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Rights Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The digital rights management market is witnessing rapid expansion, anticipated to grow from $6.66 billion in 2025 to $7.94 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 19.2%. This growth results from rising digital media consumption, increased online content distribution, digital piracy concerns, and the proliferation of software licensing models. The surge in streaming services also significantly boosts demand.

Forecasts indicate that the sector will further expand to $15.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19%. Key drivers include secure digital distribution demand, blockchain-based rights management adoption, and the growing popularity of immersive digital content platforms. Investments in advanced encryption technologies are rising, paralleled by an increasing regulatory focus on intellectual property protection. Trends to watch are cloud-based DRM solutions, content protection technologies, and the integration of DRM with streaming platforms, signaling a move towards robust anti-piracy measures and subscription-based content models.

Heightened security concerns are a driving force behind market growth, as the prevalence of PCs and laptops makes networks vulnerable to cyber threats aiming for financial gains through unauthorized access. InfoSecurity anticipates global ransomware-related damages to exceed $30 billion by 2023, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced protection. The adoption of digital rights management in sectors like healthcare and financial services, to comply with standards such as HIPAA and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, underscores the rising importance of data protection.

Leading companies prioritize the development of innovative DRM solutions, enhancing their ability to establish authorship and manage usage rights. In July 2024, Japan's Wacom Co., Ltd. unveiled a new DRM service adding another layer to digital content security, targeted at creative professionals for safeguarding artistic works. This service aligns seamlessly with Wacom's devices, supporting content sharing and collaboration while maintaining intellectual property integrity through encryption and permission management. Meanwhile, Agora, Inc. partnered with EZDRM in April 2024 to launch DRM solutions bolstering live content protection, integrating Agora's interactive platform with EZDRM's technology for secure live streaming content delivery.

Prominent market players include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, and International Business Machine Corporation among others. Geographically, North America holds the largest market share in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to become the fastest-growing region. Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and India, along with their counterparts in Europe and the Americas, contribute significantly to this global market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.0% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Drm Solutions

Rising Demand for Content Protection Technologies

Growing Integration of Drm With Streaming Platforms

Expansion of Subscription-Based Content Models

Enhanced Focus on Anti-Piracy Enforcement

Companies Featured

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

Oracle Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Intralinks Holdings Inc.

Kudelski Group

Irdeto B.V.

BuyDRM Inc.

EditionGuard LLC

Fasoo Inc.

Intertrust Technologies Corporation

NextLabs Inc.

Conax AS

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Verimatrix Inc.

Seclore Technology

Vitrium Systems Inc.

FileOpen Systems Inc.

Digify Inc.

EZDRM Inc.

Locklizard Limited

Verance Corporation

MediaSilo Inc.

Friend MTS Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so1o9l

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