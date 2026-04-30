Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market Analysis Report 2026: $970 Mn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The deoxycholic acid obesity drugs market is witnessing robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $0.5 billion in 2025 to $0.57 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This growth is largely driven by factors such as the escalation in consumer awareness regarding aesthetic treatments, the expansion of medical aesthetics clinics, and the increasing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, a surge in disposable income and the availability of approved deoxycholic acid formulations are contributing to this upward trend.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to expand to $0.97 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.1%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the climbing demand for personalized aesthetic treatments, the augmentation of combination aesthetic protocols, and a sharper focus on body contouring procedures. Investments in aesthetic drug innovation and enhanced market penetration in emerging regions are also significant contributors. Key trends include a growing inclination towards non-surgical fat reduction procedures, increased development of combination lipolytic therapies, and a heightened priority on achieving patient-specific aesthetic results.

The escalating rates of obesity are a major growth driver for the deoxycholic acid obesity drugs market. Factors leading to increased obesity include unhealthy dietary habits characterized by high consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks, resulting in excessive body fat accumulation. Deoxycholic acid obesity drugs facilitate fat reduction by breaking down surplus fat cells. For instance, the UK government reported that 64.5% of adults in England were classified as overweight or obese in 2023-24, up from 64% in 2022-23. This spike in obesity is expected to bolster the market further.

The burgeoning demand for non-surgical body contouring solutions is also a critical factor driving market growth. These solutions, which utilize advanced technologies like cryolipolysis and ultrasound, offer effective fat reduction without surgery. Deoxycholic acid drugs play an essential role in non-surgical contouring by breaking down fat cells in targeted areas, thus enhancing body shape without invasive procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, procedures such as botulinum toxin injections and hyaluronic acid treatments have surged, indicating a strong market trajectory.

Leading companies in the deoxycholic acid obesity drug sector are focusing on the development of advanced products, like injectable solutions, to improve treatment efficacy. For example, LG Chem Ltd.'s Bellacholine, launched in March 2024, targets submental fat and capitalizes on deoxycholic acid's fat-breaking properties to achieve desired results.

Prominent companies in this market include AbbVie Inc., Cipla Ltd., Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, and Daewoong Pharmaceutical, to name a few. North America currently leads the market, but Asia-Pacific is poised to witness the fastest growth. Notably, tariffs are impacting the market by increasing the costs associated with imported pharmaceutical components, although they are simultaneously encouraging local production and regional supply chain efficiency.

This market research report delivers a comprehensive overview of current and future scenarios within the deoxycholic acid obesity drugs industry, offering insights into market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Increasing Adoption of Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Procedures

Rising Demand for Injectable Aesthetic Treatments

Growing Development of Combination Lipolytic Therapies

Expansion of Clinic-Based Body Contouring Services

Enhanced Focus on Patient-Specific Aesthetic Outcomes

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Drug Type: ATX-101; Experimental formulations; Combination therapies; Oral products

Formulation: Injectable; Topical

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

Application: Fat reduction and management

End-User: Aesthetic clinics to home administration

Subsegments:

ATX-101: Standard and high-purity forms; Combination therapies

Experimental Formulations: Clinical trial and customized formulations

Combination Therapies: Lipolytic agents and enzyme therapy

Oral Products: Capsules, tablets, liquid formulations

Key Companies:

AbbVie Inc

Cipla Ltd

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.

Companies Featured

AbbVie Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited

Curia Global Inc.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Actylis

ICE Pharma

Cayman Chemical Company

Nacalai Tesque Inc.

Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical

Conscientia Industrial

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Jeevan Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Anhui Chem-Bright Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

GlpBio Technology LLC

Legere Pharmaceuticals

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

BOC Sciences

Guangzhou Green Cross Pharmaceutical

Prodotti Chimici e Alimentari S.P.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpfupx

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