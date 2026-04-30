Die Attach Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 3.48 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Die Attach Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Die Attach Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 1.91 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.48 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% during 2026–2035.”

Accelerating Innovation Through Advanced Semiconductor Assembly Capabilities to Propel Growth Globally

The market for die attach equipment is expected to increase significantly due to the rise of sophisticated service capabilities in microelectronics packaging. Manufacturers require integrated process development, prototyping, and scalable manufacturing assistance due to the growing complexity and shrinking of semiconductor devices. These cutting-edge assembly services enable businesses to evaluate packaging procedures, accelerate product development cycles, and transition from prototype to full production with ease. Thus, the growing use of photonics, high-performance computing, and next-generation semiconductor devices raises the need for precision packaging solutions.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Fasford Technology Co. Limited

Inseto UK Limited

Shinkawa Limited

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V (Besi)

MicroAssembly Technologies Limited

ASM Pacific Technology Limited

Palomar Technologies

Dr. Tresky AG

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. / Panasonic Corporation

Kulicke & Soffa Industries

SUSS MicroTec

Shenzhen Techwin

Tokyo Seimitsu

ACCRETECH

Nordson Corporation

Hanwha Precision Machinery

ASM Assembly Systems

EV Group (EVG)

ASM International

Soffa Industries

Die Attach Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.91 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.54% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Flip Chip Bonder, Die Bonder)

• By Technique (Epoxy, Soft Solder, Sintering, Eutectic, Others)

• By Application (RF and MEMS, Optoelectronics, Logic, Memory, CMOS image sensors, LED and Others)

• By End Use (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive Electronics and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technique

Die attach equipment segment dominated the market with a share of 60.50% in 2025 owing to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and reliability across electronics and semiconductor applications. Sintering is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 6.85% driven by packaging demand for high-reliability and high-performance of power devices globally.

By Type

Die Bonder continues to dominate the Die Attach Equipment market holding a share of 44.50% in 2025 and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period due to its high adoption in semiconductor packaging and automotive electronics globally.

By Application

Logic applications dominate the market holding a share of 25.30% in 2025 and also represents the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of of 71.13% during the forecast period due to the high volume of semiconductor chips used in computing, AI, and high-performance devices.

By End Use

Consumer electronics remain the dominant end-use segment holding a share of 39.80% in 2025 due to widespread use in smartphones, tablets, and home electronics. The automotive electronics is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 10.46%, driven by the surge in electric vehicles globally.

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific Die Attach Equipment market leads globally holding a share of 45.5% in 2025 and is also expected to be the fastest growing in the region at a CAGR of 6.74%, driven by a strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, increasing electronics production, and accelerating automotive, consumer electronics, and MEMS demand in the region.

The North America Die Attach Equipment market is experiencing robust growth, supported by increasing demand in aerospace, automotive electronics, robotics, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

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Recent Developments:

In Oct 2025, BE Semiconductor Industries highlighted its strong position in die-attach and advanced packaging equipment, benefiting from rising demand for AI-driven semiconductor chips.

In Dec 2025, ASMPT secured additional orders for 15 Chip-to-Substrate (C2S) Thermo-Compression Bonding tools from a major OSAT partner supporting next-generation AI computing chips.

Exclusive Sections of the Die Attach Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY & PRECISION METRICS – helps you evaluate die attach technologies, placement accuracy, throughput, automation levels, and compatibility with various die sizes and materials.

– helps you evaluate die attach technologies, placement accuracy, throughput, automation levels, and compatibility with various die sizes and materials. BONDING PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand alignment accuracy, bonding strength, thermal stability, cycle time, and equipment reliability across applications.

– helps you understand alignment accuracy, bonding strength, thermal stability, cycle time, and equipment reliability across applications. PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY & YIELD OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you assess batch yield, equipment utilization, scrap rates, energy consumption, and labor efficiency in manufacturing operations.

– helps you assess batch yield, equipment utilization, scrap rates, energy consumption, and labor efficiency in manufacturing operations. OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY & PROCESS ADAPTABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you analyze the ability to handle multiple die types, rapid changeovers, and adaptability to evolving semiconductor requirements.

– helps you analyze the ability to handle multiple die types, rapid changeovers, and adaptability to evolving semiconductor requirements. SUPPLY CHAIN & COMPONENT AVAILABILITY METRICS – helps you identify procurement lead times, sourcing of critical components, supplier diversity, and dependency risks in the value chain.

– helps you identify procurement lead times, sourcing of critical components, supplier diversity, and dependency risks in the value chain. MAINTENANCE & DOWNTIME MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate maintenance frequency, spare parts availability, and downtime impact on overall production efficiency.

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