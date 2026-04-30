Yuanbao Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2025

BEIJING, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuanbao Inc. (“Yuanbao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YB), a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 30, 2026. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.yb-inc.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Yuanbao Inc., Building 2, No.8 Beichen West Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100101, the People’s Republic of China or via email at ir@yb-inc.com.

About Yuanbao Inc.

Yuanbao Inc. is a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, committed to protecting health and well-being through innovative technology. Leveraging its proprietary consumer service cycle engine and advanced technologies, Yuanbao delivers customized insurance solutions from its partnered insurance carriers to over ten million insurance consumers throughout the entire insurance lifecycle, ranging from personalized recommendations to post-sales services. Through deep collaboration with insurance carriers and the use of data-driven insights, Yuanbao empowers carriers to tailor flagship products, enhances consumer engagement, and drives scalable and efficient distribution.

For more information, please visit: ir.yb-inc.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Yuanbao Inc.

E-mail: ir@yb-inc.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: yb@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: yb@thepiacentegroup.com