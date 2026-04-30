Roadzen Secures LOI for $30 Million Insurance Capacity Commitment From Leading U.S. Carrier to Bring AI to Commercial Auto Insurance, Backed by Over $50 Million in Producer Demand

Capacity expected to scale to $50 million over three years; program anticipated to contribute approximately $6 million in revenue in Year 1, scaling alongside capacity

Roadzen's U.S. producer and agency network has more than $50 million in committed premium demand for the program

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that its U.S. operations have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a leading U.S. commercial insurance carrier for a dedicated commercial auto insurance program. The LOI contemplates $30 million in annual underwriting capacity in Year 1, scaling to $50 million over three years, supporting Roadzen's expansion in the U.S. commercial auto insurance market.

The proposed program is incremental to Roadzen's existing $25 million in U.S. underwriting capacity, which the Company continues to grow. The LOI is non-binding and remains subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, including a binding authority agreement with the carrier, expected by June.

Under the contemplated arrangement, Roadzen's MGA would operate under delegated authority from the carrier to quote, underwrite, and bind commercial auto policies on the carrier's behalf. At full Year 1 utilization, which Roadzen expects to achieve given existing producer demand, the program is anticipated to contribute approximately $6 million in revenue, with revenue scaling alongside the capacity ramp to $50 million over three years.

Roadzen earns and recognizes MGA commissions and fees as revenues on premiums written through such programs, converting underwriting capacity directly into recurring revenue. The contemplated capacity is backed by Roadzen's established U.S. producer and agent network, which has already identified more than $50 million in committed premium demand for commercial auto coverage with established loss ratios — providing clear, near-term visibility into gross written premium deployment once definitive agreements are executed.

A defining feature of the program is the integration of Roadzen's drivebuddyAI platform across insured fleets. Vehicles written under the program are expected to be equipped with drivebuddyAI's computer vision and telematics technology for real-time risk management, driver behavior analytics, and continuous fleet monitoring. This embedded AI layer enables proactive loss prevention, sharper underwriting precision, and ongoing portfolio risk surveillance — capabilities that traditional commercial auto insurance programs lack.

Rohan Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Roadzen, commented, "Commercial auto insurance in the U.S. is a category where rates have been rising for years, and operators need partners who can help them manage risk rather than just price it. This LOI, paired with our existing capacity and integrated with drivebuddyAI and National Auto Club, allows us to offer carriers and fleets a fully integrated solution — underwriting, distribution, roadside assistance, claims, and AI-driven risk management in one stack."

Malhotra added: "The U.S. is the world's largest commercial auto insurance market and offers the best margins. With committed producer demand already in place, we are looking to grow the U.S. into Roadzen's largest market over the next three years."

Roadzen's technology integrates real-time telematics, computer vision, and predictive risk modeling to enable insurers to underwrite commercial transportation risks with greater precision than legacy methods allow. By combining drivebuddyAI on the vehicle with AI-driven portfolio monitoring at the program level, Roadzen delivers a closed-loop risk system — from individual driver behavior to aggregate fleet performance.

This LOI reinforces Roadzen's strategy of embedding its AI capabilities directly into the insurance value chain — operating not merely as a technology vendor, but as an integrated distribution, underwriting, and program management partner.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," and "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the non-binding Letter of Intent described in this press release and the parties' ability to execute definitive agreements on the terms contemplated; the anticipated capacity, scaling, and revenue contribution of the contemplated program; the conversion of identified producer demand into gross written premium; the Company's expectations regarding U.S. market growth; our anticipated strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai