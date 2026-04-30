Aebi Schmidt Group to announce first quarter 2026 earnings on May 14, 2026

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt Group” or the “Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, will announce its first quarter 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 14, 2026, and host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time the same day.

Investors and analysts can access the conference call and webcast, including conference call materials, at https://www.aebi-schmidt.com/investors, or directly through:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/et6k83dj/ for the webcast, and

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIea067a43e9b54693b1d3410320f4775c for the live conference call with the ability to ask questions during the Q&A.

Media contact

Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication

media@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 48





Investor Contact

Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations

investor.relations@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 77 Further information

https://www.aebi-schmidt.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/AebiSchmidtGroup

https://media.aebi-schmidt.com (pictures, logos)





About Aebi Schmidt Group

Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Company is headquartered in Switzerland, employs approximately 6,000 employees, and operates production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.