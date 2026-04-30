Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Market Analysis Report 2026: $34.72 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The antibody contract manufacturing market is experiencing significant growth, with its size expected to rise from $16.79 billion in 2025 to $19.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The expansion is driven by increased biologics development pipelines, outsourcing by biopharmaceutical firms, mammalian cell culture platform expansion, and the rise in clinical trials for antibodies supported by specialized contract manufacturing infrastructure.

Future projections indicate that the market will attain $34.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8%. The demand surge for commercial-scale antibody production, next-generation biologics investments, and a focus on cost-efficient manufacturing underpin this trend. Other driving factors include personalized medicine pipeline expansion and regulatory approvals for antibody therapies. Key trends include the adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems, demand for bispecific antibodies, flexible manufacturing models, and enhanced regulatory compliance and quality control emphasis.

Clinical trial activity is playing a pivotal role in market expansion. A notable increase in trials related to antibody-based therapeutics augments demand for high-quality antibodies, ensuring timely supplies. ClinicalTrials.gov reported an increase in registered trials from 399,499 in 2022 to 437,533 in 2023, emphasizing the growing research scale globally.

Leading industry players are focusing on innovations like single-use technologies to mitigate cross-contamination risks and reduce costs. For instance, Merck & Co.'s release of the Mobius ADC Reactor in 2024 marked a significant improvement in manufacturing efficiency for antibody-drug conjugates. Meanwhile, Agilent Technologies' acquisition of BIOVECTRA aims to boost its contract development and manufacturing capabilities and expand its biologics portfolio.

Prominent companies operating in this space include Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc, Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, and others. Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow the fastest. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and various global countries are key players in the market landscape.

Tariff impacts are causing increased production costs for bioreactors and related equipment, but also spur localized manufacturing investments and regional supplier growth. Despite these challenges, the antibody contract manufacturing market remains robust, providing essential services for cell line development, process optimization, and clinical trial material production.

Antibody contract manufacturing, crucial for producing monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, remains vital for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. The market's value includes both service-related and direct end-user sales, excluding secondary market revenues. The ongoing growth highlights the importance of this sector in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Expansion of Large-Scale Antibody Manufacturing Capacity

Rising Adoption of Single-Use Bioprocessing Systems

Growing Demand for Bispecific Antibodies and Adcs

Increased Focus on Flexible and Scalable Manufacturing Models

Enhanced Emphasis on Regulatory Compliance and Quality Control

Market Scope:

Product Segmentation: Monoclonal Antibodies; Polyclonal Antibodies; Other Products.

Source Segmentation: Mammalian; Microbial.

Scale of Operation: Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial.

End-User: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Research Laboratories.

Companies Featured

Lonza Group AG

Catalent Inc

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

AGC Biologics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

AbbVie Inc

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

mAbxience

KBI Biopharma Inc

Abzena Ltd

Just-Evotec Biologics

Northway Biotech

Cerbios-Pharma

Scorpius BioManufacturing

Lotte Biologics

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Cytiva (Life Sciences CDMO)

Xcellon Biologics

Celonic AG

Syngene International Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/das8m4

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