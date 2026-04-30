Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2026: $93.56 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is experiencing robust growth. Projected to expand from $66.82 billion in 2025 to $71.65 billion in 2026, the market is set to continue ascending to an estimated $93.56 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for generic drugs, the expansion of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and a focus on advanced formulation technologies and biologics. The industry's key trends include outsourcing for manufacturing, cost-effective production, and expansion into injectables and tablets, bolstered by improved regulatory compliance and licensing for generic products.

The rise of biosimilars is significantly directing the market's trajectory. These affordable alternatives to costly biologic therapies enhance access to advanced treatments. Contract manufacturing supports the biosimilars sector with cost-efficient, large-scale production and regulatory expertise. According to Cardinal Health Inc., the U.S. witnessed an increase in FDA-approved biosimilars to 40 by 2023, highlighting the sector's substantial growth potential.

Companies are establishing dedicated subsidiaries to meet the surging demand for contract manufacturing. For example, in 2025, Lupin launched Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS) to specialize in contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services, focusing on APIs. This strategic move positions them to provide high-quality contract manufacturing that emphasizes regulatory compliance and cost efficiency.

Additionally, Bora Pharmaceuticals acquired Upsher-Smith Laboratories for $210 million in April 2024, enhancing Bora's capabilities across the pharmaceutical value chain. This acquisition broadens Bora's reach from drug development to packaging and distribution.

Major players in the market include WuXi AppTec, Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, Curia Global Inc., and Piramal Pharma Solutions, among others. In 2025, North America led the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the shift in manufacturing norms and focus on local sourcing.

The market is adapting to tariff impacts on materials, encouraging local sourcing and domestic manufacturing investments to combat increased costs. This adaptation drives innovation in production processes, bolstering regional manufacturing capabilities.

Covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, the market report highlights growth opportunities, trends, and challenges. The generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing sector is poised for substantial expansion, driven by technological advancements and a shift toward biosimilars, underlining its critical role in global drug production.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $71.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $93.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

By Drug Type: Branded Generics; Unbranded Generics

Branded Generics; Unbranded Generics By Product Type: APIs; Formulations; Capsules; Tablets; Injectables

APIs; Formulations; Capsules; Tablets; Injectables By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Topical; Other Routes

Oral; Parenteral; Topical; Other Routes By Application: Oncology; Immunology; Antidiabetic; Neurology; Anticoagulants; Cardiovascular; Respiratory; Pain; HIV Antivirals

Oncology; Immunology; Antidiabetic; Neurology; Anticoagulants; Cardiovascular; Respiratory; Pain; HIV Antivirals By End-User Industry:Pharmaceutical Companies; CROs; Biotech Companies; Generic Drug Manufacturers

Companies Featured

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

Curia Global Inc.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Laurus Labs Limited.

Cambrex Corp.

Alcami Corp. Inc

Neuland Laboratories Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuqg1z

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