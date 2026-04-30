Asbestos Market Estimated to Reach USD 3.39 Billion by 2035, Owing to Sustained Demand in Construction and Industrial Applications | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asbestos Market size was valued at USD 2.39 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.39 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period.

Demand in industrial and construction applications continues despite regulatory restrictions, and in the upcoming years, changing safety regulations and infrastructure development are anticipated to impact market dynamics and moderate growth.





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The U.S. Asbestos Market is projected to grow from USD 0.23 Billion in 2025 to USD 0.30 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.78%.

Ongoing industrial uses, the upkeep of legacy infrastructure, controlled-use asbestos products, and the need for safe insulation and remediation solutions across important industries are the main drivers of growth.

Continued Infrastructure Expansion in Emerging Economies to Boost Market Expansion Globally

One major factor propelling the growth of the asbestos market is the ongoing development of infrastructure in emerging economies. Due to their strength and affordability, durable asbestos-cement materials are still used in large-scale construction, utility, and transportation projects. Demand is further supported in areas where alternatives are still more costly or difficult to obtain. The need for reasonably priced, durable building materials is reinforced by governments' emphasis on enhancing housing, public infrastructure, and industrial capacity, which helps maintain market momentum despite stricter regulations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Chrysotile held the largest market share of 42.37% in 2025 due to its high tensile strength, flexibility, and wide availability. Amosite is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.21% during 2026–2035 due to increasing niche industrial applications and ongoing demand in countries still using asbestos-cement products.

By Form

Sheets dominated with a 39.84% share in 2025 as they are widely used in roofing, siding, and cladding for commercial and residential buildings. Pipes are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period due to rising water infrastructure and plumbing projects in emerging markets.

By Application

Construction accounted for the highest market share of 51.28% in 2025 due to asbestos-cement boards, sheets and insulation remain widely used in low-cost housing, commercial complexes and public infrastructure. Industrial Manufacturing is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 4.12% through 2026–2035 driven by ongoing demand for friction materials, gaskets and specialty insulation in machinery and automotive equipment.

By End User

Industrial held the largest share of 44.15% in 2025 as large-scale factories, plants and automotive workshops continue to rely on asbestos for insulation and machinery components. Residential is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.08% during 2026–2035 due to continued demand in roofing and building materials for affordable housing in emerging regions.

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Regional Insights:

With a 48.62% market share in 2025, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the asbestos industry. Large-scale infrastructural development, quick urbanization, and growing industrial developments throughout China, India, and Southeast Asia are the main drivers of strong growth.

The North America Asbestos Market is growing cautiously, driven by ongoing industrial applications and legacy infrastructure maintenance in the U.S. and Canada. Strict regulations and health awareness have shifted demand toward controlled-use products, remediation, and asbestos alternatives.

Key Players:

Uralasbest

Orenburg Minerals

Brasilit (Saint-Gobain)

Everest Industries

Etex Group

Ramco Industries

NICHIAS Corporation

Chinese National Building Material Company (CNBM)

Pizhou Jiandun

Luoyang Institute of Refractories

American Biltrite Inc.

Balaji Enterprises

Isolatek International

AstenJohnson

BNBM Group

Fibertech Group

Hindustan Composites Ltd.

TKL Group

Global Asbestos Services Pty Ltd.

Qingdao Taiyue Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Uralasbest launched its Advanced Chrysotile Composite Sheet Series, offering higher strength, reduced dust emission, and improved heat resistance to meet rising industrial and construction demand, strengthening the company’s leadership in asbestos-based material solutions.

In May 2025, Orenburg Minerals introduced its Chrysotile UltraFiber 2025 line with enhanced purity, improved fiber consistency, and better application performance for cement and insulation products, reinforcing its position in high-quality chrysotile supply.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Production & Supply Dynamics – helps you analyze asbestos production volumes, mining quality mix, trade flows, pricing trends, and inventory levels across key regions.

– helps you analyze asbestos production volumes, mining quality mix, trade flows, pricing trends, and inventory levels across key regions. Demand & Consumption Patterns – helps you understand sector-wise consumption, growth trends, regional demand distribution, and the impact of substitution by non-asbestos alternatives.

– helps you understand sector-wise consumption, growth trends, regional demand distribution, and the impact of substitution by non-asbestos alternatives. Regulatory & Safety Compliance Metrics – helps you assess adherence to exposure limits, regulatory actions, incident reporting, and progress in safe disposal and abatement practices.

– helps you assess adherence to exposure limits, regulatory actions, incident reporting, and progress in safe disposal and abatement practices. Pricing & Market Volatility Insights – helps you evaluate fluctuations in pricing, cost structures, and the role of hedging mechanisms in managing market uncertainty.

– helps you evaluate fluctuations in pricing, cost structures, and the role of hedging mechanisms in managing market uncertainty. Innovation & Industry Transformation Trends – helps you track R&D investments, patent activity, market consolidation, and the shift toward safer and sustainable alternatives.

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