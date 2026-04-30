Mosquito Repellent Market to Expand at 8.11% CAGR Reaching USD 7.23 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Rising Vector-Borne Diseases and Climate-Linked Mosquito Expansion: Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the mosquito repellent market size is projected to grow from USD 4.88 billion in 2026 to USD 7.23 billion by 2031, driven by rising disease prevalence and climate-related vector expansion. While sprays and aerosols remain the primary value drivers, vaporizers are seeing significant adoption in endemic regions, alongside a growing demand for natural, DEET-free formulations in Western markets. The market is further bolstered by year-round purchasing cycles fueled by e-commerce, public health initiatives, and strategic ingredient differentiation across global and regional brands.

Mosquito Repellent Market Trends Driving Industry Growth

Global Surge in Mosquito-Borne Diseases

The worldwide burden of mosquito-linked illnesses has reached critical levels, with dengue cases surging to 14.6 million in 2024 and malaria affecting 246 million people annually. Data from Mordor Intelligence indicates that climate change and urbanization are extending transmission seasons. Disease-carrying vectors are moving into previously temperate regions, turning sporadic outbreaks into persistent, year-round threats. Consequently, personal repellents have transitioned from a seasonal convenience to a daily health necessity for populations in tropical megacities.

Shift Toward Natural and Plant-Based Alternatives

Consumers are increasingly pivoting away from synthetic ingredients due to concerns regarding skin sensitivity and environmental impact. This has fueled the rise of premium, organic, and plant-based brands that utilize essential oils to cater to families and pet owners. While these botanical formulations offer a "clean" alternative, brands must balance this demand with the functional need for effective, reliable protection.

Breakthroughs in Delivery Systems and Formulations

Innovation is diversifying the market through controlled-release technologies and spatial protection devices that cover wide areas without skin contact. Advanced formulations now utilize polymer technology to provide extended efficacy, specifically benefiting outdoor workers and travelers in high-risk zones. The rise of wearables and treated clothing also offers hands-free, sweat-resistant solutions for hikers and industrial crews.

Government Intervention and Public Health Strategy

National health ministries are implementing aggressive frameworks and elimination plans to reduce breeding sites through community engagement and biological controls. These efforts are often bolstered by public-private partnerships that facilitate large-scale repellent donations and educational outreach during major outbreaks. While government procurement provides stable demand, consistent supply remains subject to regional budget constraints and bureaucratic hurdles.

Segment Insights

By Product Type

Liquid Vaporizer

Coils

Spray/Aerosol

Creams, Lotions, and Roll-ons

Patches and Wearables



Other Product Types

By Ingredient Type

Natural Mosquito Repellent

Conventional Mosquito Repellent

By Distribution Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Retail Channels

Other Distribution Channels

Regional Outlook and Market Expansion

Asia-Pacific leads the global mosquito repellent market, accounting for over half of total demand, supported by high disease prevalence and climatic conditions.

North America and Europe are witnessing increased demand for natural formulations, while South America and Africa continue to rely on affordable, high-efficacy products.



“Demand for mosquito repellents continues to reflect seasonal patterns, urbanization trends, and growing consumer awareness around personal protection. Mordor Intelligence relies on consistently validated market inputs and cross-checked assumptions, providing a steadier reference point than reports built on limited or uneven data sources.” Says, Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the mosquito repellent industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mosquito-repellent-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Focus

The mosquito repellent market is moderately competitive, with both global players and regional brands competing through innovation and distribution strategies.

Mosquito Repellent Companies are focusing on product diversification, natural formulations, and omnichannel strategies to strengthen market presence.

Key Mosquito Repellent Industry Players

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Dabur India Ltd



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc.

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