Polymarket and Bitget Wallet Launch Prediction Markets Report, Seeing Rising Retail Activity Reaching $25.7B Monthly Volume





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading everyday finance app, announced the release of a new research report on prediction markets in partnership with Polymarket, based on onchain data from Dune Analytics. The report examines how users are engaging with real-world events through prediction markets, highlighting a shift from one-off trades to more continuous participation across categories.

According to the report, trading on Polymarket reached $25.7 billion in volume in the month of March. But the bigger shift is not volume, it is behavior. Based on activity from 1.29 million wallets in Q1 2026, users are returning more often, trading across more categories, and moving beyond crypto into sports, politics, and other real-world markets. Most users remain retail, with 82.8% trading under $10,000.

The market is growing through repeated use, not larger trades. Among the users studied, active days rose from 2.5 to 9.9 as participation deepened, while category participation expanded from 1.45 to 2.34. The pattern is clear: users are not just trading more, they are engaging more consistently across a broader set of use cases.

Sports have emerged as the leading category, driven by the constant cadence of global events. With $10.1 billion in Q1 volume, it now accounts for the largest share of activity, as recurring matches and tournaments create frequent opportunities for engagement and reinforce repeat participation.

Crypto continues to serve as the primary entry point for new users, accounting for nearly 40% of early activity. Familiar price action and continuous markets make it a natural starting place, but as users become more active, participation shifts toward a broader set of real-world categories.

Political markets have also become a major pillar, with $5 billion in Q1 volume, including $2.41 billion tied to geopolitics. Unlike traditional election-driven cycles, activity is distributed across ongoing global developments, with traders responding to real-time news flow rather than isolated events.

Taken together, the data points to a structural shift in how prediction markets are used. What was once driven by one-off events is evolving into a system of continuous interaction across categories, where users return regularly to engage with real-world outcomes. As participation becomes more consistent and integrated over time, prediction markets are moving beyond trading activity into a broader framework for interpreting uncertainty as it unfolds.

“Prediction markets are becoming less about capital and more about consistent, repeated actions,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “What we're seeing is a behavioral shift: the market is scaling with more taps per day, not bigger trades. For us, this is a signal that the future of prediction markets is embedded in everyday life, with wallets playing a central role in enabling access.”

As participation becomes more frequent, access becomes more important. The report highlights a growing focus on usability and discovery, as users navigate an expanding set of markets and information in real time. In this context, wallets are emerging as key access points, sitting at the intersection of assets and execution.

With industry projections estimating $240 billion in annual volume by 2026 and a longer-term trajectory toward $1 trillion, prediction markets are moving beyond trading into a broader system for expressing and interpreting real-world uncertainty.

"As prediction markets evolve into core financial infrastructure, distribution becomes as important as the underlying market itself," said Elden Mirzoian, Director of Growth & Partnerships at Polymarket. "We're seeing a shift from episodic trading to more continuous engagement, where access and usability will be key to scaling participation globally."

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's blog and official channels for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com



About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

Disclaimer: Prediction market services may be restricted or unavailable in certain jurisdictions and are subject to applicable local laws and regulations. Participation involves uncertainty and financial risk, including the potential loss of capital. Users are advised to assess their own risk tolerance, exercise caution, and ensure full compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements before engaging in such activities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bba78f88-2c23-492d-9ca4-9b50c1de2a58