Retail Rush Consumer Marketplace Reaches $4 Million Annual Run Rate

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Rush, a rapidly growing buy-online, pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) consumer auction marketplace, today announced that its Columbus, Ohio operation has reached a $4 million annual revenue run rate since launching on September 1st, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth.

The achievement underscores increasing consumer demand for discounted retail inventory and a more engaging alternative to traditional e-commerce. Retail Rush’s model combines daily online auctions with local pickup, allowing customers to access steep discounts without shipping costs or delays.

Momentum Driven by Customer Demand

The Retail Rush online marketplace with local pick up in the Columbus, Ohio market has emerged as a strong performer, fueled by a growing base of repeat customers and expanding inventory selection. The online auctions on Retail Rush feature a wide range of products, including overstock and returned goods, creating a high-frequency shopping experience that encourages consistent engagement.

“What’s most compelling isn’t just the growth, it’s how often customers come back. We see repeat participation multiple times per week, which signals we’re building habits by providing value and an exemplary customer experience,” added Cullen Rowley, VP of eCommerce at Retail Rush.

Differentiated Retail Experience

Retail Rush blends elements of traditional retail, e-commerce, and auction dynamics to create a “treasure hunt” shopping experience. Key components of the model include:

Customer focused mindset

Daily auction cycles that drive urgency and engagement

Significant discounts across thousands of items

Local pickup model that eliminates shipping friction and cost

Constantly refreshed inventory to maintain variety and excitement



This approach has resonated with consumers seeking both savings and a more interactive way to shop.

Expansion Ahead

Building on the success in Columbus, Retail Rush plans to continue scaling operations by increasing inventory volume, enhancing the customer experience, and expanding into additional markets.

The $4 million run rate milestone represents continued momentum as the company works to establish itself as a leading consumer destination for value-focused retail.

About Retail Rush

Retail Rush is an online retail consumer auction marketplace that combines online auctions with in-store bin shopping to bring amazing savings to every community on brand-name merchandise sourced from retail returns, overstock, and unsold goods. With online bidding and new auctions daily, Retail Rush prioritizes the customer experience to provide an interactive and deal-driven shopping experience. Retail Rush is part of the Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces that help extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.