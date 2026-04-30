Krystal Biotech to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that the Company will be presenting on multiple programs at upcoming scientific conferences being held in May and June.

Presentation details are outlined below.

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting

Poster Presentation

Title: Evaluation of KB409 and KB410, two HSV-1-based gene therapy vectors for the treatment of primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD)

Evaluation of KB409 and KB410, two HSV-1-based gene therapy vectors for the treatment of primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) Presenter: Bruce Nmezi, PhD

Bruce Nmezi, PhD Date and Time: May 12, 2026 from 5:00PM to 6:30PM ET





American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2026

Oral Presentation

Title: Interim results of the CORAL-1 trial of KB407 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

Interim results of the CORAL-1 trial of KB407 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis Presenter: Jorge Lascano, MD, Professor of Medicine, Associate Director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program, and Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Development Center at the University of Florida

Jorge Lascano, MD, Professor of Medicine, Associate Director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program, and Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Development Center at the University of Florida Date and Time: May 20, 2026 at 10:03AM ET





2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Poster Presentation

Title: Inhaled delivery of KB707, a novel HSV-based immunotherapy, in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced non-small cell lung cancer: a phase 1/2 study

Inhaled delivery of KB707, a novel HSV-based immunotherapy, in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced non-small cell lung cancer: a phase 1/2 study Presenter: Wen Wee Ma, MBBS, Enterprise Vice Chair for Research and Director of the Novel Cancer Therapeutics Center at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute

Wen Wee Ma, MBBS, Enterprise Vice Chair for Research and Director of the Novel Cancer Therapeutics Center at Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute Date and Time: May 31, 2026 from 9:00AM to 12:00PM CT





Additional presentation details will be available to conference attendees. Following completion of each conference, presentation slides or posters, as applicable, will also be available to view online on the Investor section of the Company’s website .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Visit www.krystalbio.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn and X .