First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

 | Source: First National Corporation First National Corporation

STRASBURG, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported consolidated net income of $4.9 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.54 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. 

“After a slow start to the first quarter, loan production picked up in March and lifted loan balances for the quarter. Deposit flows were also strong in the quarter with an eight percent annualized growth rate. We were excited to see our recently hired bankers teaming up with our legacy bankers to produce solid success on both sides of the balance sheet. With fewer days, the first quarter is typically the most challenging of the year for profitability, yet we were pleased to exceed our budgeted metrics for earnings, deposits, loans, and asset quality.  We expect that the loan production late in the quarter will reap benefits going forward and we will begin the year with good momentum.” said Scott C. Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2026

 Diluted earnings per share of $0.54 per share, compared to $0.18 one year prior, and $0.61 in the previous quarter
 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.54 per share, compared to $0.35 one year prior adjusted for merger expenses
 Return on average assets of 0.98% compared to 0.32% one year prior, and 1.06% in the previous quarter
 Return on average equity of 10.51% compared to 3.85% one year prior, and 11.86% in the previous quarter
 Tax equivalent(1) net interest margin of 3.99%, up from 3.77% one year prior, and 3.95% in the previous quarter
 Asset quality improved with non-performing assets declining to 0.21% of total assets
 Net loan growth of $14.7 million for the quarter, a 4.0% annualized growth rate
 Deposit growth of $37.7 million, an 8.4% annualized growth rate, in lower cost demand deposits and interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts.  Time deposits declined slightly during the quarter
 Noninterest bearing deposits of $524.3 million, or 29% of deposits, contributed to our low funding cost


NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company’s net interest margin fully tax equivalent ("FTE")(1) was 3.99%, compared to 3.95% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.77% in the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the first quarter of 2026 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $211 thousand, a 4-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Prior period acquisition accounting resulted in net accretion income of $201 thousand, or a 5-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and net amortization expense of $36 thousand, or a one basis point incremental decrease to the net interest margin for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Earning asset yields for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 4-basis points to 5.20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, net interest income was $18.8 million, a decrease of $276 thousand from $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to a decrease in average interest-earning assets.  Loan growth occurred late in the first quarter of 2026 and was negative in the first two months of the quarter, limiting interest income growth for the quarter. 

The quarterly impact of acquisition accretion and amortization is reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

For the quarter ended: Mar 31, 2026  Dec 31, 2025  Mar 31, 2025 
Loans $294  $283  $(194)
Deposits  (10)  (10)  443 
Borrowings  (73)  (72)  (285)
  $211  $201  $(36)


ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a $450 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $951 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025. The first quarter provision was comprised of a $521 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $56 thousand reduction in provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and a $15 thousand reduction in the credit losses on securities.  Net charge-offs totaled $542 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $651 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.7 million, or 1.00% of total loans on March 31, 2026, compared to $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on December 31, 2025, and $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on March 31, 2025. The decrease in allowance for credit losses to total loans from the prior period is primarily driven by lower individually analyzed loans balances following charge-offs recorded during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets coverage increased to 331% on March 31, 2026, compared to 316% on December 31, 2025, and 303% on March 31, 2025. 

NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE

Noninterest income decreased $1.2 million to $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2026 from $5.0 million in the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily due to a one-time recovery, recognized in the prior period, of $895 thousand related to an acquired loan that was charged off prior to the acquisition of Touchstone Bank. The decrease in noninterest income includes additional decreases in income from bank owned life insurance, decreases in ATM and check card income, and decreases in brokered mortgage fees compared to the prior quarter. 

Adjusted operating noninterest income(1), which excludes the loan recovery ($895 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025), decreased $299 thousand to $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2026 from $4.1 million in the prior quarter, due to nominal decreases in income from bank owned life insurance, in ATM and check card income, and in brokered mortgage fees.

Noninterest expense decreased $143 thousand to $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 from $16.1 million in the prior quarter. Decreases in other operating expenses, merger expenses, data processing expense, and equipment expense were partially offset by the increase in salaries and employee benefits. Merger expenses in the prior quarter were incurred due to the one-time early lease termination of $127 thousand for the now closed Raleigh loan production office acquired in the Touchstone Bank merger. 

Adjusted operating noninterest expense(1), which excludes the Raleigh LPO lease termination in the fourth quarter of 2025 and amortization of intangible assets ($434 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and $442 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025), decreased $8 thousand to $15.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 from $15.6 million in the prior quarter, due to decreases in equipment expense, data processing expense, and other operating expense that were offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.  The effective tax rate of 19.5% for the first quarter of 2026 decreased from 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025.  This decreased effective tax rate in the first quarter was driven by the impact of nondeductible merger expenses in the prior quarter. 

BALANCE SHEET

On March 31, 2026, total assets were $2.076 billion, an increase of $37.8 million or 1.9% (7.5% annualized) from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $42.5 million or 2.1% (8.5% annualized) from March 31, 2025. Total assets increased from the prior quarter due to loan growth and increased cash and cash equivalents, and the increase from the prior year was driven by loan growth and additional investment in securities available for sale.

On March 31, 2026, loans held for investment ("LHFI") net of allowance totaled $1.450 billion, an increase of $14.7 million or 4.0% annualized from $1.435 billion on December 31, 2025, and an increase of $13.8 million or 4.0% annualized from March 31, 2025. Loans grew in the first quarter of 2026 due to higher new loan production.

On March 31, 2026, total investments were $324.6 million, a decrease of $1.5 million or 0.5% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $50.9 million or 18.6% from March 31, 2025. Available for sale ("AFS") securities totaled $217.7 million on March 31, 2026, and $217.5 million on December 31, 2025, and $161.0 million on March 31, 2025. The increase compared to the prior year was driven by security purchases exceeding portfolio cashflows and utilization of excess cash from the Touchstone Bank acquisition. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $16.2 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $14.8 million on December 31, 2025, and $20.1 million on March 31, 2025. Held to maturity securities are carried at amortized cost and totaled $101.3 million on March 31, 2026, $102.9 million on December 31, 2025, and $108.3 million on March 31, 2025.

On March 31, 2026, total deposits were $1.837 billion, an increase of $37.7 million or 2.1% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $12.3 million or 0.7% from March 31, 2025. Overall, the deposit balances were relatively stable in comparison with the prior quarter and the prior year with increases primarily in savings and interest-bearing demand deposits. There were $25.0 million in other borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank on March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025, compared to no other borrowings on March 31, 2025.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, and available lines of credit totaled $764.2 million on March 31, 2026, $743.0 million on December 31, 2025, and $800.2 million on March 31, 2025.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $558.9 million on March 31, 2026, $538.2 million on December 31, 2025, and $549.3 million on March 31, 2025. Excluding municipal deposits that have collateral pledged, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $461.3 million on March 31, 2026, $448.8 million on December 31, 2025, and $458.7 million on March 31, 2025.

ASSET QUALITY

Overall non-performing assets ("NPAs") improved over the prior period and prior year as previously reserved loans were charged off in the first quarter of 2026. Management classifies NPAs as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned ("OREO"). The Bank had no OREO on March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, or March 31, 2025. NPAs as a percentage of total loans declined to 0.30% on March 31, 2026, down from 0.32% on December 31, 2025, and down from 0.34% on March 31, 2025. NPAs decreased by $209 thousand to $4.4 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $4.7 million on December 31, 2025, and $4.9 million on March 31, 2025.

There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, or March 31, 2025. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $5.0 million, or 0.34% of total loans on March 31, 2026, compared to $3.8 million, or 0.26% of total loans on December 31, 2025, and $5.0 million, or 0.35%, of total loans on March 31, 2025.  The health care provider portfolio balance continues to decline with $9.1 million in loan balances and $3.7 million in unamortized premiums. The portfolio has loans totaling $1.8 million currently on non-accrual that are specifically reserved for $1.2 million. 

CAPITAL

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.17 per common share, compared to $0.17 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.155 in the first quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share(1) grew to $19.11 at March 31, 2026, from $18.83 per share at December 31, 2025, and $16.81 at March 31, 2025.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

First National Corporation(2)Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.64% 14.53% 14.58%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.06% 12.93% 12.07%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.44% 12.30% 11.44%
Leverage ratio 9.65% 9.29% 8.78%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.39% 8.41% 7.50%
Tangible book value per share(1)$19.11 $18.83 $16.81 
          
First BankMar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 
Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 13.75% 13.64% 12.44%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3) 12.73% 12.59% 11.39%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(3) 12.73% 12.59% 11.39%
Leverage ratio(3) 9.38% 9.13% 8.28%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.49% 8.51% 7.35%


ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its bankers, consumer and business mobile banking platforms, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three banking office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, the south-central regions of Virginia, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted operating non-interest income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” "will," "continue," and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard Brad E. Schwartz
President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 545-7695 (540) 465-6130
sharvard@fbvirginia.com bschwartz@fbvirginia.com


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended 
  Mar 31,
2026		  Dec 31,
2025		  Sep 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		 
Income Statement                    
Interest and dividend income                    
Interest and fees on loans $21,017  $21,513  $21,430  $21,594  $20,639 
Interest on deposits in banks  1,170   1,618   1,733   1,891   1,671 
Interest on federal funds sold     1   1      39 
Taxable interest on securities  1,786   1,734   1,562   1,313   1,314 
Tax-exempt interest on securities  292   292   296   298   300 
Dividends  64   66   65   69   59 
Total interest and dividend income $24,329  $25,224  $25,087  $25,165  $24,022 
Interest expense                    
Interest on deposits $5,414  $5,929  $6,246  $6,080  $6,038 
Interest on subordinated debt  168   273   479   468   467 
Interest on junior subordinated debt  66   67   67   66   66 
Interest on other borrowings  5   3      3    
Total interest expense $5,653  $6,272  $6,792  $6,617  $6,571 
Net interest income $18,676  $18,952  $18,295  $18,548  $17,451 
Provision for credit losses  450   951   193   911   832 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $18,226  $18,001  $18,102  $17,637  $16,619 
Noninterest income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts $924  $937  $985  $1,020  $1,013 
ATM and check card fees  1,047   1,124   1,336   1,128   996 
Wealth management fees  911   936   910   867   898 
Fees for other customer services  287   292   407   230   258 
Brokered mortgage fees  115   190   166   183   110 
Income from bank owned life insurance  259   383   284   231   246 
Net gains on securities available for sale  8             
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale  1   3   5       
Bargain purchase gain        304       
Net gain on subordinated debt payoff           80    
Other operating income  272   1,153   103   150   90 
Total noninterest income $3,824  $5,018  $4,500  $3,889  $3,611 
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits $8,982  $8,454  $8,487  $8,033  $8,689 
Occupancy  972   996   1,025   944   1,069 
Equipment  1,093   1,167   1,056   1,057   1,025 
Marketing  341   350   324   286   220 
Supplies  146   207   158   198   217 
Legal and professional fees  688   667   660   594   522 
ATM and check card expense  571   570   569   537   439 
FDIC assessment  227   258   305   315   414 
Bank franchise tax  380   349   350   348   317 
Data processing expense  394   501   495   504   762 
Core deposit intangible amortization expense  434   442   442   441   442 
Other real estate owned expense (income), net              (8)
Net (gain) loss on disposal of premises and equipment        (7)  7    
Merger expense     127      92   1,940 
Other operating expense  1,754   2,037   1,918   1,835   2,287 
Total noninterest expense $15,982  $16,125  $15,782  $15,191  $18,335 
Income before income taxes $6,068  $6,894  $6,820  $6,335  $1,895 
Income tax expense  1,181   1,390   1,270   1,284   297 
Net income $4,887  $5,504  $5,550  $5,051  $1,598 


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended 
  Mar 31,
2026		  Dec 31,
2025		  Sep 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                    
Earnings per common share, basic $0.54  $0.61  $0.62  $0.56  $0.18 
Adjusted earnings per common share, basic(1) $0.54  $0.62  $0.58  $0.57  $0.35 
Weighted average shares, basic  9,031,591   9,011,378   8,999,153   8,987,179   8,979,527 
Earnings per common share, diluted $0.54  $0.61  $0.62  $0.56  $0.18 
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted(1) $0.54  $0.62  $0.58  $0.57  $0.35 
Weighted average shares, diluted  9,047,416   9,030,437   9,023,185   9,001,972   9,005,923 
Shares outstanding at period end  9,040,967   9,025,395   9,009,209   8,989,138   8,986,696 
Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $19.11  $18.83  $18.26  $17.40  $16.81 
Market price per share at period end $26.92  $25.24  $22.68  $19.47  $22.45 
Cash dividends declared $0.170  $0.170  $0.155  $0.155  $0.155 
                     
Key Performance Ratios                    
Return on average assets(4)  0.98%  1.06%  1.09%  1.00%  0.32%
Adjusted return on average assets(1)(4)  0.98%  1.08%  1.03%  1.02%  0.63%
Return on average equity(4)  10.51%  11.86%  12.43%  11.85%  3.85%
Adjusted return on average equity(1)(4)  10.51%  12.08%  11.75%  12.05%  7.61%
Net interest margin(4)  3.98%  3.93%  3.83%  3.93%  3.75%
Net interest margin fully tax equivalent(1)(4)  3.99%  3.95%  3.84%  3.95%  3.77%
Efficiency ratio(1)  68.86%  67.16%  67.97%  65.27%  75.44%
                     
Average Balances                    
Average assets $2,026,947  $2,061,973  $2,022,958  $2,019,344  $2,016,958 
Average earning assets  1,905,400   1,914,802   1,897,328   1,893,133   1,888,427 
Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits  27.96%  29.28%  29.13%  29.88%  29.01%
Average shareholders’ equity $188,585  $184,167   177,130  $170,920   168,245 
                     
Asset Quality                    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets  330.66%  316.27%  253.37%  223.45%  302.94%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans  1.00%  1.02%  1.01%  1.05%  1.02%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans  0.30%  0.32%  0.40%  0.47%  0.34%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.21%  0.23%  0.28%  0.33%  0.24%
Loan charge-offs $709  $753  $1,027  $535  $2,490 
Loan recoveries  167   102   88   87   89 
Net charge-offs  542   651   939   448   2,401 
Non-accrual loans  4,445   4,654   5,702   6,796   4,864 
Other real estate owned, net               
Nonperforming assets  4,445   4,654   5,702   6,796   4,864 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing  5,025   3,830   3,580   3,190   5,021 
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing        388       
                     
Capital Ratios(5)                    
Total capital $205,509  $201,622  $194,910  $189,115  $182,563 
Tier 1 capital  190,173   186,193   179,781   173,240   167,150 
Common equity Tier 1 capital  190,173   186,193   179,781   173,240   167,150 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  13.75%  13.64%  13.40%  12.89%  12.44%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  12.73%  12.59%  12.36%  11.81%  11.39%
Common equity Tier 1 capital / risk-weighted assets(3)  12.73%  12.59%  12.36%  11.81%  11.39%
Leverage ratio(3)  9.38%  9.13%  8.88%  8.56%  8.28%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Period Ended 
  Mar 31,
2026		  Dec 31,
2025		  Sept 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		 
Balance Sheet                    
Cash and due from banks $22,624  $20,836  $23,716  $34,435  $27,432 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  165,185   140,074   165,601   159,880   178,600 
Cash and cash equivalents $187,809  $160,910  $189,317  $194,315  $206,032 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  217,655   217,538   196,476   187,579   160,976 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)  101,261   102,872   104,608   106,430   108,292 
Restricted securities, at cost  5,642   5,624   4,436   5,624   4,436 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  1,449,708   1,435,026   1,418,750   1,428,251   1,435,895 
Premises and equipment, net  34,327   34,561   34,107   34,530   34,609 
Accrued interest receivable  6,656   6,467   6,238   6,143   6,126 
Bank owned life insurance  38,837   38,577   38,652   38,367   38,136 
Goodwill  3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030 
Core deposit intangibles, net  12,785   13,219   13,661   14,102   14,544 
Other assets  18,113   20,154   21,479   23,070   21,270 
Total assets $2,075,823  $2,037,978  $2,030,754  $2,041,441  $2,033,346 
                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $524,323  $509,874  $511,482  $541,204  $540,387 
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits  953,399   926,579   931,241   900,658   922,197 
Time deposits  359,570   363,095   366,860   361,304   362,392 
Total deposits $1,837,292  $1,799,548  $1,809,583  $1,803,166  $1,824,976 
Other borrowings  25,000   25,000      25,000    
Subordinated debt, net  8,385   8,312   21,241   21,148   21,461 
Junior subordinated debt  9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  7,305   9,643   9,442   9,316   8,955 
Total liabilities $1,887,261  $1,851,782  $1,849,545  $1,867,909  $1,864,671 
                     
Common stock  11,301   11,282   11,262   11,236   11,233 
Surplus  78,400   78,216   78,187   77,578   77,354 
Retained earnings  112,288   108,937   104,964   100,810   97,152 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net  (13,427)  (12,239)  (13,204)  (16,092)  (17,064)
Total shareholders’ equity $188,562  $186,196  $181,209  $173,532  $168,675 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,075,823  $2,037,978  $2,030,754  $2,041,441  $2,033,346 
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Real estate loans:                    
Construction and land development $97,487  $88,424  $78,470  $78,169  $81,596 
Secured by farmland  11,554   11,879   12,812   12,514   12,314 
Secured by 1-4 family residential  520,821   527,282   533,458   544,577   550,183 
Other real estate loans  701,013   685,099   671,723   667,550   653,367 
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)  114,517   117,256   117,047   119,910   131,539 
Consumer installment loans  8,060   8,419   8,358   8,113   8,034 
Deposit overdrafts  547   543   535   454   486 
All other loans  10,407   10,843   10,794   12,150   13,111 
Total loans $1,464,406  $1,449,745  $1,433,197  $1,443,437  $1,450,630 
Allowance for credit losses  (14,698)  (14,719)  (14,447)  (15,186)  (14,735)
Loans, net $1,449,708  $1,435,026  $1,418,750  $1,428,251  $1,435,895 


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)

(unaudited)Three Months Ended 
 March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025  March 31, 2025 
 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate(7)  Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate(7)  Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate(7) 
Assets                             
Securities:                             
Taxable$259,592 $1,786  2.79% $261,463 $1,735  2.63% $219,815 $1,314  2.42%
Tax-exempt(1) 61,705  369  2.43%  52,441  370  2.80%  51,935  380  2.97%
Restricted 4,465  64  5.85%  4,449  66  5.88%  4,171  60  5.78%
Total securities$325,762 $2,219  2.76% $318,353 $2,171  2.70% $275,921 $1,754  2.58%
Loans:                             
Taxable$1,446,201 $20,974  5.88% $1,431,171 $21,468  5.95% $1,454,653 $20,575  5.74%
Tax-exempt(1) 3,479  54  6.30%  3,565  57  6.32%  4,798  79  6.62%
Total loans$1,449,680 $21,028  5.88% $1,434,736 $21,525  5.95% $1,459,451 $20,654  5.74%
Federal funds sold 38       33       3,527  39  4.53%
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 129,920  1,170  3.65%  161,680  1,618  3.97%  149,529  1,671  4.55%
Total earning assets$1,905,400 $24,417  5.20% $1,914,802 $25,314  5.24% $1,888,428 $24,118  5.18%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (15,039)        (14,883)        (16,620)      
Total non-earning assets 136,586         162,054         145,150       
Total assets$2,026,947        $2,061,973        $2,016,958       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                             
Interest bearing deposits:                             
Checking$403,086 $1,078  1.09% $401,385 $1,185  1.17% $369,023 $1,232  1.35%
Regular savings 211,058  177  0.34%  207,169  183  0.35%  212,594  175  0.33%
Money market accounts 330,735  1,492  1.83%  331,288  1,656  1.98%  339,306  1,962  2.34%
Time deposits 360,515  2,667  3.00%  365,961  2,905  3.15%  363,301  2,669  2.98%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,305,394 $5,414  1.68% $1,305,803 $5,929  1.80% $1,284,224 $6,038  1.91%
Federal funds purchased 20       1       1     
Subordinated debt 8,384  168  8.11%  12,167  274  8.94%  21,247  467  8.91%
Junior subordinated debt 9,279  66  2.91%  9,279  67  2.87%  9,279  66  2.88%
Other borrowings 556  5  3.93%  272  3  3.93%       
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,323,633 $5,653  1.73% $1,327,522 $6,273  1.87% $1,314,751 $6,571  2.03%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                             
Demand deposits 506,573         540,640         524,908       
Other liabilities 8,156         9,644         9,054       
Total liabilities$1,838,362        $1,877,806        $1,848,713       
Shareholders’ equity 188,585         184,167         168,245       
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity$2,026,947        $2,061,973        $2,016,958       
Net interest income(1)   $18,764        $19,041        $17,547    
Interest rate spread(1)       3.46%        3.37%        3.15%
Cost of funds       1.25%        1.33%        1.45%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       1.20%        1.30%        1.41%
Net interest margin FTE(1)       3.99%        3.95%        3.77%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended 
  Mar 31,
2026		  Dec 31,
2025		  Sept 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		 
Operating Net Income                    
Net income (GAAP) $4,887  $5,504  $5,550  $5,051  $1,598 
Add: Merger-related expenses     127      92   1,940 
Subtract: Bargain purchase gain        (304)      
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment(5)     (27)  64   (10)  (381)
Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP) $4,887  $5,604  $5,310  $5,133  $3,157 
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic                    
Weighted average shares, basic  9,031,591   9,011,378   8,999,153   8,987,179   8,979,527 
Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $0.54  $0.61  $0.62  $0.56  $0.18 
Adjusted earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $0.54  $0.62  $0.58  $0.57  $0.35 
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted                    
Weighted average shares, diluted  9,047,416   9,030,437   9,023,185   9,001,972   9,005,923 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.54  $0.61  $0.62  $0.56  $0.18 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.54  $0.62  $0.58  $0.57  $0.35 
                     
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings                    
Net interest income $18,676  $18,952  $18,295  $18,548  $17,451 
Total noninterest income  3,824   5,018   4,500   3,889   3,611 
Net revenue $22,500  $23,970  $22,795  $22,437  $21,062 
Total noninterest expense  15,982   16,125   15,782   15,191   18,335 
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $6,518  $7,845  $7,013  $7,246  $2,727 
Add: Merger expenses     127      92   1,940 
Subtract: One time recovery gain     (895)         
Subtract: Bargain purchase gain        (304)      
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $6,518  $7,077  $6,709  $7,338  $4,667 
                     
Adjusted Performance Ratios                    
Average assets $2,026,947  $2,061,973  $2,022,958  $2,019,344  $2,016,958 
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.98%  1.06%  1.09%  1.00%  0.32%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)  0.98%  1.08%  1.03%  1.02%  0.63%
                     
Average shareholders’ equity $188,585  $184,167  $177,130  $170,920  $168,245 
Return on average equity (GAAP)  10.51%  11.86%  12.43%  11.85%  3.85%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)  10.51%  12.08%  11.75%  12.05%  7.61%
                     
Net Interest Margin                    
Net interest income $18,676  $18,952  $18,295  $18,548  $17,451 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)  18,764   19,041   18,385   18,639   17,547 
Average earning assets  1,905,400   1,914,802   1,897,328   1,893,133   1,888,427 
Net interest margin  3.98%  3.93%  3.83%  3.93%  3.75%
Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)  3.99%  3.95%  3.84%  3.95%  3.77%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended 
  Mar 31,
2026		  Dec 31,
2025		  Sept 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		 
Adjusted Operating Noninterest Income                    
Total noninterest income (GAAP) $3,824  $5,018  $4,500  $3,889  $3,611 
Subtract: bargain purchase gain        (304)      
Subtract: loan recovery     (895)         
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) $3,824  $4,123  $4,196  $3,889  $3,611 
                     
Adjusted Operating Noninterest Expense                    
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $15,982  $16,125  $15,782  $15,191  $18,335 
Subtract: merger expenses     (127)     (92)  (1,940)
Subtract: amortization expense  (434)  (442)  (442)  (441)  (442)
Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $15,548  $15,556  $15,340  $14,658  $15,953 
                     
Efficiency Ratio                    
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $15,982  $16,125  $15,782  $15,191  $18,335 
Add: other real estate owned (expense) income, net              8 
Subtract: amortization of intangibles  (434)  (442)  (442)  (441)  (442)
Add/Subtract: gain (loss) on disposal of premises and equipment, net        9   (7)  1 
Subtract: merger expenses     (127)     (92)  (1,940)
Adjusted operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $15,548  $15,556  $15,349  $14,651  $15,962 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $18,764  $19,041  $18,385  $18,639  $17,547 
Total noninterest income (GAAP)  3,824   5,018   4,500   3,889   3,611 
Subtract: net gain on subordinated debt payoff           (80)   
Subtract: bargain purchase gain        (304)      
Subtract: securities (gains), net  (8)            
Subtract: one time recovery gain     (895)         
Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $22,580  $23,164  $22,581  $22,448  $21,158 
                     
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  68.86%  67.16%  67.97%  65.27%  75.44%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended 
  Mar 31,
2026		  Dec 31,
2025		  Sep 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		 
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                    
GAAP measures:                    
Interest income – loans $21,017  $21,513  $21,430  $21,594  $20,639 
Interest income – investments and other  3,312   3,711   3,657   3,571   3,383 
Interest expense – deposits  (5,414)  (5,929)  (6,246)  (6,080)  (6,038)
Interest expense – subordinated debt  (168)  (273)  (479)  (468)  (467)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt  (66)  (67)  (67)  (66)  (66)
Interest expense – other borrowings  (5)  (3)     (3)   
Net interest income $18,676  $18,952  $18,295  $18,548  $17,451 
Non-GAAP measures:                    
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans(6) $11  $12  $11  $12  $16 
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities(6)  77   77   79   79   80 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $88  $89  $90  $91  $96 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $18,764  $19,041  $18,385  $18,639  $17,547 
                     
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets                    
Total assets (GAAP) $2,075,823  $2,037,978  $2,030,754  $2,041,441  $2,033,346 
Subtract: goodwill  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net  (12,785)  (13,219)  (13,661)  (14,102)  (14,544)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $2,060,008  $2,021,729  $2,014,063  $2,024,309  $2,015,772 
                     
Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $188,562  $186,196  $181,209  $173,532  $168,675 
Subtract: goodwill  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net  (12,785)  (13,219)  (13,661)  (14,102)  (14,544)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $172,747  $169,947  $164,518  $156,400  $151,101 
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  8.39%  8.41%  8.17%  7.73%  7.50%
                     
Tangible Book Value Per Share                    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $172,747  $169,947  $164,518  $156,400  $151,101 
Common shares outstanding, ending  9,040,967   9,025,395   9,009,209   8,989,138   8,986,696 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $19.11  $18.83  $18.26  $17.40  $16.81 


(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) The Company is a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance and is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Company's capital ratios as determined under those regulations.

(3) All ratios on March 31, 2026, are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.

(4) Ratios are annualized. 

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First Bank.

(6) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%

(7) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% 


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