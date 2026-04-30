Uphold Introduces Paycheck-to-Crypto Investing

Las Vegas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold, the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain finance, announces the launch of Auto-Invest, a new feature for its popular Direct Deposit service. The new feature lets customers automatically invest their paycheck across multiple digital assets or a USD Interest Account.





With Direct Deposit, customers receive all or part of their paycheck automatically and securely in their Uphold account. Auto-Invest lets customers buy up to ten assets automatically in a single step the moment their paycheck arrives. Customers choose from digital assets, a USD Interest Account, or metals, and then set the percentage they wish to allocate to each asset. Anything not assigned stays in their USD balance. Auto-Invest users earn 3% back in XRP on crypto trades over $500, and 2% back on trades below $500.1

Customers can change their settings, pause, stop, or reactivate Auto-Invest at any time, with changes taking effect on future paychecks.

“Auto-Invest removes the friction of building a portfolio: customers set it up once, and it goes to work the moment their paycheck arrives,” said Nancy Beaton, President at Uphold HQ. “It embodies our goal of making people’s everyday finances work harder.”

Uphold Auto-Invest is unavailable in New York, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About Uphold

Uphold is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes financial services easy and trustworthy for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity, resilience and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets and is always 100% reserved.

The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK with the FCA and in Europe with the Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. Securities products and services are offered by Uphold Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.

Notes

1Terms apply to the Auto-Invest XRP back promo

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.