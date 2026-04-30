Commerce Introduces New Product Innovations Across Storefronts, B2B, Payments and AI-Driven Commerce at Commerce Live 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC), an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions and the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics and Makeswift, today announced a broad set of product innovations unveiled at Commerce Live 2026, spanning core platform advancements, new growth capabilities and emerging agentic commerce experiences.

The announcements highlight how Commerce is evolving its platform to help merchants move faster, scale across channels and adapt to new forms of commerce driven by AI.

“Commerce is giving merchants the infrastructure to move faster, the flexibility to handle complexity and the ability to succeed in new commerce channels as they emerge,” said Vipul Shah, chief product officer at Commerce. “These new improvements reflect a stronger platform and new offerings and capabilities designed to help merchants turn innovation into measurable growth.”

Advancing Core Commerce Capabilities Across the Platform

Commerce introduced a range of enhancements across the BigCommerce platform designed to improve performance, flexibility and global scalability.

Key updates include:

Multi-language capabilities: Expanded global selling support with translation APIs, localized URLs and sitemaps, and native translation management tools

Expanded global selling support with translation APIs, localized URLs and sitemaps, and native translation management tools Advanced promotions management: New features including promotion banners, multi-coupon stacking, bulk coupon generation and shipping method discounts

New features including promotion banners, multi-coupon stacking, bulk coupon generation and shipping method discounts Improved catalog flexibility: Removal of unique product naming requirements to simplify catalog management

Removal of unique product naming requirements to simplify catalog management Advanced catalog filtering and saved views: New precision filtering by category, inventory and more lets merchants instantly surface the products that need attention and save those views for faster access every time

New precision filtering by category, inventory and more lets merchants instantly surface the products that need attention and save those views for faster access every time Faster checkout performance: Checkout load times reduced by one full second, delivering a measurable increase in conversion rates

Checkout load times reduced by one full second, delivering a measurable increase in conversion rates Backorder support: New controls enabling merchants to continue selling out-of-stock items with SKU-level limits





These enhancements are designed to directly impact conversion, operational efficiency and international growth for merchants.

Enabling Growth Through Storefront, B2B and Channel Innovation

Building on the platform advancements, Commerce introduced new capabilities that help merchants differentiate and scale.

Modern storefront experiences

Commerce continues to evolve its storefront capabilities with Makeswift on Stencil (now in beta), enabling merchants to adopt modern, flexible frontend experiences while maintaining compatibility with existing implementations.

Native Hosting for Catalyst: Coming to open beta this summer, Native Hosting for Catalyst provides production-ready, performant hosting on Cloudflare, managed through a simple CLI interface. It includes log retention and custom domain support — with no additional cost — making it easier than ever for merchants to deploy and manage a modern headless storefront.

Makeswift batch translation: After rolling out AI translations for Makeswift and gathering merchant feedback, Commerce is now introducing batch translation jobs, enabling teams to localize an entire site or launch a new locale at scale, not one page at a time. Merchants retain full review and approval control before anything goes live.

Expanded B2B capabilities

Commerce introduced new tools purpose-built for complex B2B operations, including AI-driven purchase order automation, event-driven webhooks and advanced pricing logic through cascading price lists.

“B2B commerce is one of our core strengths,” said Lance Owide, vice president of B2B product at Commerce. “From automating purchase orders to simplifying complex pricing models, we’re helping manufacturers and distributors reduce operational friction and scale more efficiently, while continuing to support the depth and complexity their businesses require.”

“Automating purchase orders and improving how we manage pricing has been a significant unlock for our business,” said Joe Sharplin, head of ecommerce at AS Colour. “We’re reducing manual work, minimizing errors and delivering a more seamless buying experience for our customers.”

As part of its roadmap, Commerce is also unifying its B2B and B2C platform experiences, making it simpler for merchants who sell to both businesses and consumers to manage everything from a single control panel and build on one storefront API layer.

Payments and monetization infrastructure

Commerce also highlighted continued innovation in payments, including BigCommerce Payments built with PayPal, expanded Stripe integrations and support for a growing set of local and alternative payment methods—all designed to reduce friction and improve conversion.

Feedonomics Surface expansion

Feedonomics Surface, Commerce’s self-service feed management solution, is now expanding channel support with availability across Microsoft Ads, TikTok and Pinterest, in addition to Google and Meta. The platform enables merchants to automatically sync, optimize and distribute product data across channels from a single interface.

Early adoption has already resulted in millions of products synced and measurable increases in gross merchandise value as merchants expand into new acquisition channels. Existing BigCommerce small businesses using Surface saw approximately 24 percentage points greater year-over-year gross merchandise value growth in November 2025 compared to their peers.

Introducing Agentic Commerce Capabilities

Commerce also introduced a new set of capabilities designed to support the ongoing shift toward agent-driven shopping and buying, where AI systems increasingly participate in product discovery, decision-making and transactions.

These capabilities include:

Enriched, agent-ready product data through Feedonomics

through Feedonomics Distribution across AI-driven discovery surfaces including ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, PayPal, and Stripe

including ChatGPT, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, PayPal, and Stripe Agent-enabled checkout experiences that allow transactions to occur while merchants retain control of the customer relationship

that allow transactions to occur while merchants retain control of the customer relationship Conversational search and AI-assisted shopping experiences on the merchant’s own storefront

on the merchant’s own storefront AI-powered merchant assistant – BigCommerce Companion – supports day-to-day operations





“Commerce as an industry is entering a phase where the distance between discovery and transaction is shrinking rapidly,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president of product for AI at Commerce. “Our focus is on making sure merchants can reap the benefits of agentic commerce while maintaining control of their data, their customers and their operations.”

Built for What’s Next

The announcements at Commerce Live 2026 reflect a broader strategy: combining flexible infrastructure, connected data and intelligent automation to help merchants grow across today’s channels while preparing for what comes next.

To learn more about Commerce’s product upgrades, visit https://www.commerce.com/momentum/ .

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com