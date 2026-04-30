Solid Biosciences to Showcase a Large Presence at the 29th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy

- Solid Biosciences delivers its largest scientific program at the 2026 ASGCT Annual Meeting with 5 oral presentations and 11 posters -

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that multiple abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 29th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place May 11-15, 2026, in Boston, MA.

Solid Biosciences will deliver its largest number of presentations for the Company, reflecting the growing breadth and depth of Solid’s scientific efforts spanning clinical development, next-generation delivery technologies, capsid engineering and scalable manufacturing.

“With 16 Solid-led presentations, ASGCT 2026 marks an important meeting for the Company and reflects our growing leadership in next-generation precision genetic medicine,” said Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences. “The number and diversity of presentations we will be sharing underscore how far our organization has progressed in three short years, in addition to the scientific rigor we’re applying across discovery, development, manufacturing and clinical translation. From advanced platform and delivery technology engineering to updates from our clinical programs, this body of work reflects both the ambition of our team and the increasing maturity of our science.”

Oral Presentations

Title: Update on the INSPIRE DUCHENNE Phase 1/2 Study of the Next-Generation Microdystrophin Gene Therapy Candidate SGT-003 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Session: In vivo clinical trials in eye and muscle disorders

Presentation ID: 502

Date/Time: May 15, 3:30pm ET

Presenter: Kevin Flanigan, MD, Advisor Consultant & Researcher, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Principal Investigator in the Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE clinical trial Title: Efficacy and Safety of a Novel Investigational AAV FXN Gene Therapy (SGT-212) for the Treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia

Session: Neurologic diseases V

Presentation ID: 353

Date/Time: May 14, 10:30am ET

Presenter: Brandon Chan, PhD, Discovery & Translational Development, Scientific Lead Title: Development and Implementation of a High Yield and Scalable Manufacturing Process for Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production

Session: Scale-up, scale-out, formulation, supply chains, quality, and logistics I

Presentation ID: 246

Date/Time: May 13, 4:00pm ET

Presenter: Ben Wright, Vice President, Head of Process Development Title: Boosting rAAV Yield in HEK293 Cells Through Multi-Mechanism Strategies

Session: AAV transfection improvements: Scaling and titers

Presentation ID: 320

Date/Time: May 14, 10:30am ET

Presenter: Xiaofei E, PhD, Director, Molecular Therapeutics Title: Utilizing Machine Learning and Mechanistic Understanding to Appreciate the Impact of pH, Dissolved Oxygen, and pCO₂ on Upstream AAV Yield and Product Quality

Session: AAV critical quality attributes

Presentation ID: 263

Date/Time: May 14, 8:00am ET

Presenter: Neil Templeton, PhD, Director, Upstream Process Development

Poster Presentations

Title: Novel Pharmacokinetic Effects of POLARIS-101™ (AAV-SLB101), Solid Biosciences’ Rationally Designed, Next-Generation Capsid

Presentation ID: 3385

Presenter: Patrick Gonzalez, PhD, Vice President, Head of Clinical Science Title: SGT-003 Gene Therapy Restores DAPC Stability and Improves Muscle Integrity in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Presentation ID: 2365

Presenter: Jamie Marshall, PhD, Director and Scientific Lead, Discovery & Translational Development Title: A Novel AAV Gene Therapy Strategy to Correct Calcium Dysregulation in Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia

Presentation ID: 1429

Presenter: Meghan Soustek-Kramer, PhD, Principal Scientist and Scientific Lead, Discovery & Translational Development Title: Systemic Delivery of Human TNNT2 Gene Therapy Using the Novel Capsid POLARIS-101™ (AAV-SLB101) Improves Cardiac Function in the TNNT2 R141W Knock-in Mouse Model of Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Presentation ID: 3430

Presenter: Jamie Marshall, PhD, Director and Scientific Lead, Discovery & Translational Development Title: Systemic Administration of a Rationally Engineered Vector (POLARIS-101™ [AAV-SLB101]) Leads to Successful Transduction of Non-Human Primate Tissues in the Presence of Neutralizing Antibodies

Presentation ID: 3397

Presenter: Kruti Patel, PhD, Associate Director and Scientific Lead, Discovery & Translational Development Title: Lower POLARIS-101TM (AAV-SLB101) Cross-Reactive Antibodies in Elevidys-Treated Patients

Presentation ID: 3382

Presenter: Marla Bazile, Principal Associate Scientist, R&D Title: Small Molecule Induced G2/M Arrest Boosts Recombinant AAV Production and Preserves High Quality

Presentation ID: 3146

Presenter: Xiaofei E, PhD, Director, Molecular Therapeutics Title: Impact of Genome Size and Sequence Composition on AAV Vector Genome Integrity

Presentation ID: 2010

Presenter: Jie Tan, PhD, Director, Predictive Sciences Title: Connecting Changes in AAV Capsid Protein Charge Species to In Vitro Protein Expression

Presentation ID: 2216

Presenter: Jonathan Hill, PhD, Principal Scientist Title: Impact of Full vs. Empty AAV Capsids on Vector Potency

Presentation ID: 2221

Presenter: Cristiano Vieira, PhD, Senior Scientist, Analytical Title: Identifying Sources of Library Preparation Artifacts in AAV Vectors with SMRT Sequencing

Presentation ID: 1219

Presenter: Sarah Tong, Senior Associate Scientist, Analytical Development



Additionally, Armatus Bio will present a poster highlighting POLARIS-101™’s utility in Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) animal models:

Title : FSHD Gene Therapy Using Systemic Delivery of Therapeutic miRNAs and the Engineered AAV-SLB101 Capsid Corrects FSHD-associated Phenotypes at Lower Doses Than First Generation Vectors

: FSHD Gene Therapy Using Systemic Delivery of Therapeutic miRNAs and the Engineered AAV-SLB101 Capsid Corrects FSHD-associated Phenotypes at Lower Doses Than First Generation Vectors Presentation ID : 1500

: 1500 Presenter: Lindsay Wallace, PhD, Center for Gene Therapy, The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital



About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future expectations, plans and prospects for the company; the ability to successfully achieve and execute on the company’s goals; anticipated benefits of and strategies and expectations for the company’s SGT-003, SGT-212 and SGT-501 programs; expectations for planned enrollment of its SGT-003, SGT-212 and SGT-501 programs; planned regulatory interactions and the potential approval pathways for SGT-003; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the company’s ability to advance SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601 and other preclinical programs, capsid libraries and other enabling technologies on the timelines expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of the company’s product candidates; manufacture sufficient quantities of our drug product in a timely manner and maintain adequate supply to support our clinical development and potential commercialization; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; replicate preliminary or interim data from clinicals trials in the final data of such trials; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop Duchenne, FA, CPVT and other neuromuscular and cardiac treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601 and other candidates; achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.