ALX Oncology Announces That CD47 Biomarker Data from Clinical Trial Evaluating Evorpacept + Zanidatamab Combination in Advanced Breast Cancer Will Be Presented at ESMO Breast Cancer 2026

- Company Will Discuss Data and Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 8 -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ("ALX Oncology"; Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that new data from the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating the company’s investigational CD47-inhibitor evorpacept in combination with Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ zanidatamab (ZIIHERA®) in heavily pretreated patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (mBC) will be presented at the ESMO Breast Cancer 2026 Congress in Berlin on May 7.

The ESMO Breast Cancer poster presentation will highlight data from exploratory analyses conducted to identify biomarkers predictive of response to the evorpacept + zanidatamab regimen.

The Company also announced it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, May 8, 2026, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review Q1 financial results, and guest speaker Sara Hurvitz, M.D., Professor, Senior Vice President and Director, Clinical Research Division and Smith Family Endowed Chair in Women’s Health at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, will discuss and share her perspective on the ESMO Breast Cancer clinical data.

The ESMO Breast Cancer presentation will feature data from an exploratory biomarker analysis of patients with HER2-positive mBC in the evorpacept + zanidatamab Phase 1b/2 trial. Topline data from this analysis, which ALX Oncology announced in January 2026, indicate that the responses were largely restricted to patients with higher CD47 expression. These results reinforce data from the ASPEN-06 clinical trial, which previously demonstrated that CD47 expression could potentially serve as an important predictive biomarker for response and durable benefit in patients with advanced gastric cancer who retained HER2 expression.

ESMO Breast Cancer 2026 Presentation Details

Title: Exploratory biomarker analysis from a phase 1b/2 trial of zanidatamab + evorpacept in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

Date & Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026, 7:15 am ET / 13:15 CEST

Abstract Number: 561

Poster Number: 72P

Presenter: Funda Meric-Bernstam, MD, Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Q1 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date & Time: Friday, May 8, 2026, 8:30 am ET

Guest Speaker: Sara Hurvitz, MD, Professor, Senior Vice President and Director, Clinical Research Division and Smith Family Endowed Chair in Women’s Health at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center; Professor and Head, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Medicine, University of Washington

Webcast Access: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758590&tp_key=2800839c82

Participant Listening Options by Phone: To access the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0752 or +1-201-389-0912 and ask to be joined into the ALX Oncology First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call.

Another option for instant telephone access to the event is to use the Call Me™ link below:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13755276&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6



A live audio webcast of the call, along with the ALX Oncology corporate presentation, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, www.alxoncology.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website after the event.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action. A Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of ALX2004 is ongoing in patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant

ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:

Michele Parisi, SparkPoint Healthcare Communications

mparisi@sparkpointpr.com

(925) 864-5028